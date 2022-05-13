International Nurses Day 2022: Nursing Sector Building Block Of Strong Healthcare Sector

A strong nursing sector is an important building block of a strong healthcare sector. Nurses are the foundation of hospitals and the heart and the soul of caring, said Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pawar. Pawar said this while addressing an event to mark the International Nurses day, organized by the Indian Nursing Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

‘Investing in nursing will help in achieving our objectives of Universal Health Coverage through improved health services and disease prevention.’

International Nurses Day 2022

"Nursing is currently the largest occupational group in the health sector, accounting for approximately 59 percent of the health professionals, and serves as the first point of contact. This makes their role all the more important in the healthcare delivery system," said Pawar.



Congratulating the nursing fraternity for dedicated service to the nation, Pawar said: "Nurses play a vital role in the healthcare industry and are the most important link between a doctor and the patient. Nurses are the heroes who attend to the needs of their patients, be it day or night, without a frown on their faces. They are the backbone of the healthcare industry and tirelessly take care of all the requirements of the patients.