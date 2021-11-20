International Men’s Day (IMD) – 2021

Advertisement

Appreciating and recognizing male role models and their contribution

Refining male health, the discrimination, and disadvantages encountered

Making the world a safer place for all by nurturing optimistic gender relations

The day November 19 was chosen by him toThe occasion provides a great prospect to appreciate all the good deeds that earnest men have done and value their importance in life.Theare:This year the 2021 theme for IMD isThe theme strives to create gender equality for both men and women, thereby improving gender relations.Nearly 80 countries around the globe engage in international men's day celebration. Several events like public seminars, discussions, conferences, fundraising events, parliamentary speeches, music concerts, campaigns and peaceful awareness marches, are structured toLet us all pledge to foster aSource: Medindia