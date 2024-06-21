About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

International Day of Yoga: A Worldwide Celebration of Mind and Body

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 21 2024 8:25 PM

International Day of Yoga: A Worldwide Celebration of Mind and Body
The International Day of Yoga () is being celebrated in numerous countries worldwide, including Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, and Malaysia, where events organized by Indian missions saw enthusiastic participation.
These events underscored the global appeal of yoga and its benefits for a healthy lifestyle. In Japan, despite the inclement weather, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple. The event saw overwhelming participation from a large number of people.

International Day of Yoga -
International Day of Yoga - "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"
Join the global movement of health and vitality on this International Day of Yoga on June 21, as people connect with the true essence of peace and well-being.

Embassy Shares Highlights of Yoga Day Celebration in Japan

The embassy shared pictures on X saying, "Rain or shine Yoga in Japan: Celebrations of the 10th IDY by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo at Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple witnessed an overwhelming participation from Japanese leadership, diplomats, Yoga enthusiasts & friends of India in Japan."

In New Zealand, the Indian High Commission celebrated the day with Indian community members, Kiwi friends, and representatives of various yoga institutes. The embassy posted, "10th International Day of Yoga 2024 was celebrated at the High Commission with Indian community members, Kiwi friends & representatives of various Yoga Institutes. Yoga has indeed become a global movement with a positive impact on many lives."

In Thailand, several universities and institutions hosted yoga events in collaboration with the Indian Embassy. At Siam University, an event saw significant participation from students and faculty and was graced by Thailand President Pornchai Mongkhonvanit.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.
In Papua New Guinea, the High Commission of India organized a yoga event in Port Moresby, attended by diaspora members, PNGeans, and diplomats.

"Diaspora, PNGeans and Diplomats joined to practice yoga at an event organised by the High Commission of India in Port Moresby. NCD Governor Powes Parkop encouraged the community to make it a mass movement spreading the benefits of yoga to communities," the embassy shared in a post on X.

Advertisement
Quiz on Health Benefits of Yoga
Quiz on Health Benefits of Yoga
Yoga, the ancient spiritual science of India, is being practiced by innumerable people throughout the world. Why is it so popular? Can it cure cancer? Does it help with mental illness? Get the answers through this quiz. ...
In Malaysia, a mega yoga celebration was held at the iconic Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, commemorating the yoga day. This event highlighted the widespread appreciation and adoption of yoga across diverse cultures and regions, further solidifying its role as a global movement for wellness and unity.

Reference:
  1. International Day of Yoga - (https://www.un.org/en/observances/yoga-day)
Source-IANS
Top 10 Yoga Postures for Good Health
Top 10 Yoga Postures for Good Health
Stay in great shape and good health with these top 10 yoga poses for weight loss, peace of mind, pain, pregnancy, menopause, asthma and heart health

Recommended Readings
Latest Alternative Medicine News
View All
Advertisement