International Day of Persons With Disabilities: Disability Inclusion Through Better Employability a Key Need

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, key steps are taken to ensure that people in vulnerable situations such as persons with disabilities (PwDs) do not feel ostracized in society.



International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022

It is a well-established fact that PwD workforce is more resilient and committed, today firms are more interested in investing and engaging in creating a skilled labour force which comes from diverse backgrounds.The view is echoed by Tarini Malhotra, Founder, Nai Subah Foundation, "While we are on the journey to destigmatise disability, we still have a long way to go. We are all different and we uniquely perceive and experience the world. Autism isn't a disorder. Neurodiversity is not a 'disability', it's a different form of being. And while society is becoming more 'accepting', we are still not doing a good job to make inclusion authentic."