International Day of Persons With Disabilities: Disability Inclusion Through Better Employability a Key Need

by Colleen Fleiss on December 3, 2022 at 9:49 PM
On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, key steps are taken to ensure that people in vulnerable situations such as persons with disabilities (PwDs) do not feel ostracized in society.

It is a well-established fact that PwD workforce is more resilient and committed, today firms are more interested in investing and engaging in creating a skilled labour force which comes from diverse backgrounds.

The view is echoed by Tarini Malhotra, Founder, Nai Subah Foundation, "While we are on the journey to destigmatise disability, we still have a long way to go. We are all different and we uniquely perceive and experience the world. Autism isn't a disorder. Neurodiversity is not a 'disability', it's a different form of being. And while society is becoming more 'accepting', we are still not doing a good job to make inclusion authentic."

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.
There is better understanding of the fact that PwD workforce is resilient and committed and today corporates are more interested in investing in skilled professionals who come from diverse backgrounds.

"At Tech Mahindra, we enable equal opportunities for all TechMighties irrespective of their gender, caste, ethnicity, race, and age. We have a number of initiatives aimed at ensuring equal opportunity for differently-abled professionals or Persons with Disabilities," says Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head - Marketing, Tech Mahindra.
International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed on December 3 to promote an understanding of disability issues and gather support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.
Manisha Dubey, Head of IDEMIA India Foundation states, "This year we joined hands with Noida Special Economic Zone Authority (NSEZ) to create inclusive infrastructure. The initiative was aimed at offering universal designs and accessibility to people, regardless of their physical ability and full understanding of what they need, to do their jobs in the best possible way," India is sitting on a huge PwD talent pool that can play an important role with the right policy and strategy shift.



Source: IANS

As COVID-19 increases the risk of hospital admission and death in people with learning disabilities, they should be given priority in COVID-19 testing and vaccination
Poor nutrition status and food insecurity is a common problem faced by women with disabilities. Developing nutrition programs can reduce health disparities among disabled women.
