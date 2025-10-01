International Coffee Day 2025: Health, Happiness, and the Power of Collaboration

International Coffee Day 2025 highlights the theme “Embrace Collaboration” to sustain coffee, culture, health, and future.



Why Coffee Is Good for You

Coffee is one of the richest dietary sources of antioxidants, which fight oxidative stress and inflammation—factors linked to ageing and chronic disease. Brain health and cognitive protection: Studies suggest that regular coffee drinkers may have a lower risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Caffeine and plant compounds in coffee are believed to support brain health and slow cognitive decline.

Coffee’s natural caffeine content increases dopamine and serotonin activity in the brain, improving mood, concentration, and alertness. For many, it provides that daily mental spark that fuels creativity and productivity. Physical performance: Athletes often rely on coffee to improve endurance and performance, as caffeine stimulates adrenaline release, preparing the body for activity.

How Much Coffee Is Healthy?

Coffee Fun Facts You’ll Love

Coffee was first discovered in Ethiopia, when a goat herder named Kaldi noticed his goats dancing energetically after eating coffee berries.

Finland drinks more coffee than any other country, with residents consuming around 12 kg per person annually.

The name “coffee” comes from the Arabic word qahwa, meaning “stimulating drink.”

Billions of cups are consumed globally every day—making coffee the second most traded commodity after oil.

More Than a Beverage

