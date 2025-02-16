About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Intermittent Fasting: A Risky Diet for Teens?

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 16 2025 5:51 PM

Intermittent fasting may cause nutrient deficiencies, slow metabolism, and impact hormone balance.

Intermittent Fasting: A Risky Diet for Teens?
Intermittent fasting, a popular diet trend known for its benefits in weight loss and managing conditions like diabetes and heart disease, may pose risks for teenagers, according to a new study. German researchers have found that fasting at a young age could impair cell development, particularly affecting insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.
The study, conducted by scientists from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), LMU Hospital Munich, and Helmholtz Munich, was published in Cell Reports. It reveals that while intermittent fasting improves metabolism in adults, it may disrupt insulin production in younger individuals.

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.

What is Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and voluntary fasting on a regular schedule. It's not about what you eat, but when you eat. Popular IF methods include daily time-restricted feeding, like the 16/8 method (16 hours fasting, 8 hours eating), or alternate-day fasting.

Researchers examined the effects of intermittent fasting on adolescent, adult, and older mice. The mice followed a fasting cycle of one day without food followed by two days of normal eating for ten weeks.

  • In adult and older mice, intermittent fasting enhanced insulin sensitivity, improving their ability to regulate blood sugar levels.
  • However, adolescent mice exhibited a significant decline in beta cell function—cells responsible for producing insulin in the pancreas. Reduced insulin production is linked to metabolic disorders, including diabetes.
“Intermittent fasting is often seen as beneficial for beta cells, so we were surprised to find that young mice produced less insulin after prolonged fasting,” said Leonardo Matta from Helmholtz Munich.

Diet Plans to Pick from in the New Year
Diet Plans to Pick from in the New Year
Confused about New Year diet plans in 2024? Wondering which one suits you best? Explore heart-friendly options like the ''Mediterranean'' or the flexible ''Flexitarian''.
Further analysis revealed that beta cells in younger mice failed to mature properly. When compared to human tissue samples, researchers found a similar pattern in individuals with Type 1 diabetes, where beta cells are damaged by an autoimmune response.

Professor Stephan Herzig, director of the Institute for Diabetes and Cancer at Helmholtz Munich, emphasized that age plays a crucial role in the effects of intermittent fasting.

Advertisement
Debunking Common Myths About Intermittent Fasting
Debunking Common Myths About Intermittent Fasting
Are the safety concerns about intermittent fasting valid? No, experts from UIC debunk common myths, confirming its safety and effectiveness.
The findings suggest that while intermittent fasting remains a valuable approach for metabolic health in adults, adolescents should exercise caution. Disrupting insulin production during critical growth years could have long-term consequences, making it essential for teens to follow balanced eating patterns instead of extreme fasting regimens.

Source-Medindia
Intermittent Fasting is Linked to a 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death
Intermittent Fasting is Linked to a 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death
Study finds 91% higher cardiovascular death risk with 8-hour eating window.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional