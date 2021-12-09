  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Interesting Facts About Thyroid Cancer

    by Colleen Fleiss on September 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM

    Interesting Facts About Thyroid Cancer
    Thyroid cancer occurs when the thyroid cells undergo mutation which cause the cells to grow and multiply rapidly.

    Thyroid cancer is the most rapidly increasing cancer in the US. Amanda M. Laird, MD, FACS, chief of endocrine surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and associate professor of surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, shares five interesting facts about thyroid cancer everyone should know.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Thyroid cancer is the most common endocrine cancer.

    Advertisement
    Fortunately, most types of thyroid cancer are very treatable and survivors live long, healthy lives.

    While thyroid cancers are common, they may have few or no signs or symptoms.
    Advertisement

    The most common symptom of thyroid cancer is a painless lump or swelling that develops in the neck. Other symptoms only tend to occur after the condition has reached an advanced stage, which may include unexplained hoarseness or difficulty swallowing that does not go away.

    There are several types of thyroid cancer.

    There are four main types of thyroid cancer. Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common, develops from follicular cells, and usually grows slowly. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common and is treated similarly to papillary thyroid cancer. Least common forms of thyroid cancer are medullary thyroid cancer and anaplastic thyroid cancer. Medullary thyroid cancer develops from C cells in the thyroid gland and may occur as a result of an inherited genetic mutation. Lastly, anaplastic thyroid cancer is the least common, occurs rarely, and is an aggressive thyroid cancer.

    Thyroid cancers occur about three times more often in women than in men.

    The reason for this is unknown. Women also tend to develop these cancers at an earlier age (40s to 50s) than men (60s to 70s). A risk factor for developing thyroid cancer is exposure to radiation to the head and neck.

    Major advances have allowed physicians to identify patients who may qualify for less extensive treatment of their thyroid cancer.

    Traditionally, removal of the entire thyroid gland was necessary for patients with thyroid cancer followed by radioactive iodine (RAI) therapy. In more recent years, physicians have shifted towards less aggressive treatments for early-stage thyroid cancers. We can now offer removal of only half of the thyroid gland to certain patients without RAI treatment. This allows for less extensive surgery and offers the potential to avoid taking a thyroid hormone replacement.

    Source: Newswise
    Advertisement
    << Social Isolation Increases Death Risk in Seniors

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Thyroid Cancer Radiation Hazards Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases 

    Recommended Reading
    Papillary Thyroid Cancer
    Papillary Thyroid Cancer
    Papillary thyroid cancer accounts for almost 80 % of all thyroid cancer cases. Surgery and ......
    Thyroid Cancer
    Thyroid Cancer
    "Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck," that's what an anonymous poet wrote about the .....
    Quiz on Thyroid Cancer
    Quiz on Thyroid Cancer
    The thyroid is a small gland, but yet this gland controls functions of the entire body. Cancer of ....
    Machine Learning-powered Imaging Helps Diagnose Thyroid Cancer
    Machine Learning-powered Imaging Helps Diagnose Thyroid Cancer
    A new non-invasive method to distinguish thyroid nodules from cancer by combining photoacoustic ......
    Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
    Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
    A new non-invasive method to distinguish thyroid nodules from cancer by combining photoacoustic ......
    Hyperthyroidism
    Hyperthyroidism
    A new non-invasive method to distinguish thyroid nodules from cancer by combining photoacoustic ......
    Hypothyroidism
    Hypothyroidism
    A new non-invasive method to distinguish thyroid nodules from cancer by combining photoacoustic ......
    Iodine Deficiency Disorder
    Iodine Deficiency Disorder
    A new non-invasive method to distinguish thyroid nodules from cancer by combining photoacoustic ......
    Radiation Hazards
    Radiation Hazards
    A new non-invasive method to distinguish thyroid nodules from cancer by combining photoacoustic ......
    Tattoos A Body Art
    Tattoos A Body Art
    A new non-invasive method to distinguish thyroid nodules from cancer by combining photoacoustic ......

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close