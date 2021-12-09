Interesting Facts About Thyroid Cancer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fortunately, most types of thyroid cancer are very treatable and survivors live long, healthy lives.The most common symptom of thyroid cancer is a painless lump or swelling that develops in the neck. Other symptoms only tend to occur after the condition has reached an advanced stage, which may include unexplained hoarseness or difficulty swallowing that does not go away.There are four main types of thyroid cancer. Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common, develops from follicular cells, and usually grows slowly. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common and is treated similarly to papillary thyroid cancer. Least common forms of thyroid cancer are medullary thyroid cancer and anaplastic thyroid cancer. Medullary thyroid cancer develops from C cells in the thyroid gland and may occur as a result of an inherited genetic mutation. Lastly, anaplastic thyroid cancer is the least common, occurs rarely, and is an aggressive thyroid cancer.The reason for this is unknown. Women also tend to develop these cancers at an earlier age (40s to 50s) than men (60s to 70s). A risk factor for developing thyroid cancer is exposure to radiation to the head and neck.Traditionally, removal of the entire thyroid gland was necessary for patients with thyroid cancer followed by radioactive iodine (RAI) therapy. In more recent years, physicians have shifted towards less aggressive treatments for early-stage thyroid cancers. We can now offer removal of only half of the thyroid gland to certain patients without RAI treatment. This allows for less extensive surgery and offers the potential to avoid taking a thyroid hormone replacement.Source: Newswise