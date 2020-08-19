Integrated Treatment and TLC Improves Diabetes and Depression

More than 70 percent in the group receiving the integrated approach had improvements in diabetes and depression.The results of the In theshow the strength of coordinated care and a little therapeutic lifestyle changes (TLC).said first author Mohammed Ali, vice chair of family and preventive medicine at Emory University.Ali said that depression worsens patients' likelihood of managing their diabetes well. Poorly controlled diabetes can result in higher risk of heart attacks and other diabetes complications and greater mortality.Globally, there is a shortage of psychiatrists to address the mental health needs of patients with diabetes. Although there are effective treatments for depression, between 76% and 85% of people in low- and middle-income countries receive no treatment for this disorder, said researchers.The model in the study was adapted from a collaborative-care model developed by the late Wayne Katon, vice chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Katon developed an influential research program on the effects of depression on physical health.This was the first time the model was implemented outside of the United States, said co-author Lydia Chwastiak, one of three principal investigators on the study and a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. The work to culturally adapt the model to India was led by Deepa Rao, professor of global health at the University of Washington.said Chwastiak.Chwastiak led training of 10 nutritionists who worked in four diabetes clinics to be patient-care managers. The care managers worked with patients, their family members and doctor and a consulting psychiatrist on an individualized treatment plans. The patient care manager advocated for the patient and supported them to manage their illness more effectively.said Chwastiak.Senior author Viswanathan Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre and director of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in India, called the findings impressive.said Mohan.Contributing authors also included K.M. Venkat Narayan, and Shivani Patel from Emory University. The study was funded by the National Institute of Mental Health.Source: Newswise