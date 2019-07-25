medindia

Intake of 60 gms of Nuts Daily in Western Diet Boosts Sexual Function

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

It has been shown that eating 60gms of nuts by men, who follow a western diet poor in fruits and vegetables and rich in animal fat improves their sexual desire, sexual function, sperm quality and quality of orgasms.
Intake of 60 gms of Nuts Daily in Western Diet Boosts Sexual Function
Intake of 60 gms of Nuts Daily in Western Diet Boosts Sexual Function

Researchers from the Human Nutrition Unit of the Universitat Rovira i Virgili (Tarragona/Spain) and the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV) have found that consuming 60 grams of nuts a day improves sexual function. They have conducted the first nutritional intervention study with healthy participants of reproductive age in order to determine if regular consumption of nuts has any effect on sexual function. The analysis forms part of the FERTINUTS project, which has been created to assess the effects of regularly consuming nuts on the quality of semen.

Show Full Article


Sample and results

The prevalence of erectile and sexual dysfunction is thought to affect 2% of men under the age of 40 years, around 52% of men aged 40 to 70 years and more than 85% of men over 80. The risk factors associated with sexual and erectile dysfunction are smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, a lack of physical exercise, stress and an unhealthy diet.

In a previous study, the same research group described how certain nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds) improved sperm quality, although there were still no studies demonstrating the positive effects of these nuts on sexual function.

Their most recent study was conducted on 83 individuals who were following a western diet (poor in fruit and vegetables and rich in animal fats). The participants were divided into two groups: one group continued to follow their normal western diet over 14 weeks while the other complimented their diet with a daily intake of 60 grams of walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds. At the end of the study period, each individual completed an internationally validated questionnaire known as the IIEF-15 containing 15 questions on sexual function.

The findings show that adding walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds to an unhealthy western diet can improve sexual desire and orgasm quality. The researchers also pointed out that further studies involving more participants are needed to confirm these results and to determine how these benefits arise.

The study was published in the scientific journal Nutrients and was written by the post-doctoral researcher Albert Salas-Huetos (currently working at the University of Utah) in collaboration with the URV's Human Nutrition Unit and CIBERobn Network ), led by URV professor Jordi Salas-Salvadó.


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Eating Nuts during Pregnancy Can Boost Your Child's Neurodevelopment

Moms who eat nuts during pregnancy can deliver smart babies. A new study suggests that eating nuts during pregnancy can improve your child's neurodevelopment.

Walnuts May Help Lower Blood Pressure for People at Risk of Heart Disease

Does eating walnuts lower high blood pressure naturally? Yes, eating walnuts along with low-saturated fat diet may help reduce blood pressure in people at risk of developing heart disease. So, hurry up, grab some walnuts every day to fight ...

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

Sex Addiction

Is sex addiction a malady that can be treated or is it only an excuse for celebrity romps?

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Sex Addiction 

What's New on Medindia

One in Three Cancer Patients Don't Get Psychological Support

Heart Attacks are Common in Humans: Here's Why

Chemical Castration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive