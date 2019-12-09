medindia

Is Insulin The Only Reason Behind Type 2 Diabetes?

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 12, 2019 at 4:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Type 2 diabetes may develop because the liver sometimes may involve in overproduction of glucose.
Is Insulin The Only Reason Behind Type 2 Diabetes?
Is Insulin The Only Reason Behind Type 2 Diabetes?

In Switzerland, more than 400,000 people suffer from type 2 diabetes, a serious metabolic disorder that is constantly increasing. Obesity, by promoting the resistance to the action of insulin - one of the hormones that regulate blood sugar levels - is a major risk factor. However, insulin imbalance may not be the only cause of the onset of diabetes. Indeed, researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have highlighted another mechanism: indeed, the liver appears to have the ability to produce a significant amount of glucose outside of any hormonal signal. In patients with excess liver fat, this overproduction of glucose could lead to type 2 diabetes, regardless of hormonal circuits. These results, published by the Journal of Biological Chemistry, highlight a novel re-reading of the origin of diabetes in overweight patients.

Show Full Article


Blood sugar levels are mainly regulated by two antagonistic hormones: insulin, which lowers blood glucose level, and glucagon, which increases it. The liver plays an essential role in regulating blood glucose levels by producing and redistributing glucose under the influence of these two hormones. Overweight people, therefore, face two threats: on the one hand, the risk of developing insulin resistance, which is a precursor to type 2 diabetes, and on the other hand, an accumulation of fat in liver cells, which is known as "fatty liver" syndrome. This accumulation of lipids indeed induces an alteration in the morphology and structure of mitochondria, the cells energy plants.

"Do these alterations have an effect on mitochondrial function? Is there a link between liver cell mitochondria, obesity, and diabetes? To find out, we focused on a protein called OPA1 which, in its "long" form, in other words its non-degraded form, has the function of maintaining the structure of mitochondria," explains Pierre Maechler, professor at the Department of Cell Physiology and Metabolism and at the Diabetes Faculty Centre of the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine, who led this work.

No glucose production without OPA1 protein

Scientists inactivated the OPA1 function in mice to be able to analyze the exact role of mitochondria. "The liver of mice that do not have the long-form of OPA1 loses its ability to produce sugar in just a few weeks," says Lingzi Li, a doctoral student in Professor Maechler's laboratory and the first author of the study. "Liver cell mitochondria then show an altered morphology, confirming their importance in sugar metabolism."

Unexpected discovery on the liver

To refine their analysis, Pierre Maechler and colleagues reintroduced a functional OPA1 protein in mice in which it had previously been deleted. "And the mitochondria have regained their normal morphology, but not their activity," the scientists say. "In this area, too, the shape does not dictate function! It is not enough for mitochondria to appear normal for them to function properly." However, the greatest surprise was yet to come. "By observing controls, i.e., healthy mice in which OPA1 had been introduced in its long-form, we discovered that when equipped with these "super-mitochondria," they generated more glucose than necessary, and their liver produced sugar without any hormonal call," enthuses Pierre Maechler. This study, therefore, undermines the long-held belief that the production of glucose by the liver necessarily depends on external stimuli.

This is the first time that glucose production by the liver has been observed independently of an external signal, and particularly hormonal. This finding may explain the development of type 2 diabetes in patients with a "fatty liver" syndrome, apart from any apparent insulin imbalance. To confirm this, UNIGE researchers are now considering modifying the morphology of liver cell mitochondria in overweight mice to see if this overproduction of glucose can trigger abnormally high blood sugar levels and therefore, diabetes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Insulin Hormone

Insulin is a natural hormone that controls our blood sugar. Learn about types of insulin and devices for delivery including insulin syringes, pens and insulin pumps.

Insulinoma

Insulinoma is a cancer of pancreas which causes excess release of insulin, thus leading to severe hypoglycemia.

Optimal Management of Basal-bolus Insulin Regimen

The main objective of going on a basal-bolus insulin regimen is to keep the blood sugar range as healthy as possible.

Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control

Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes in Pets

Pets like cats and dogs suffer from diabetes, which is similar to that in humans. It is treated with insulin injections.

Gestational diabetes

The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.

Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar)

Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar often occurs in diabetic patients on insulin treatment. Other conditions like hormone deficiencies can also cause hypoglycemia.

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

Otitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsGestational diabetesType 2 DiabetesDiabetes - Foot CareDiabesityDiabetes in PetsDiabetes Facts and FiguresInsulin HormoneHypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar)

What's New on Medindia

World Sepsis Day - 'Stop Sepsis, Save Lives'

Avian Influenza / Bird Flu

Home Remedies For Genital Warts
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive