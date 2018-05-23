medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Insufficient Sleep Leads to Performance Impairments

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 23, 2018 at 2:22 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Impacts of short sleep and extended wakefulness on vigilant performance decline were studied by BWH researchers and published in PNAS.
Insufficient Sleep Leads to Performance Impairments
Insufficient Sleep Leads to Performance Impairments

"If somebody is routinely awake for more than 18 hours daily, then they are also routinely sleeping for less than six hours daily. Therefore, it was unknown whether any decline in vigilance or other functions was due to the extended wakefulness or restricted sleep," said senior author Elizabeth B. Klerman, MD, PhD, from the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, Department of Medicine at BWH. "We found that chronic short sleep duration, even without extended wakefulness, resulted in vigilant performance impairments."

By placing nine healthy participants on a 20-hour "day" during a 32-day inpatient protocol, researchers were able to separate the impact of chronic short sleep from any extended wakefulness. The participants were restricted to 4.67 hours of sleep and 15.33 hours of wakefulness for each 20-hour "day"; this corresponds to approximately 5.5 hours of sleep on a 24-hour day. Eight healthy controls were allowed to sleep 6.67 hours and have 13.33 hours of wakefulness per 20-hour "day", the equivalent of sleeping 8 hours in a 24-hour day. As 15.33 hours of wakefulness is not considered extended wakefulness, but 4.67 hours of sleep is considered short sleep, any performance impairments were considered due to the short sleep itself.

The researchers found that participants with restricted sleep had a fivefold increase in attention lapses and doubled neurobehavioral reaction time compared to controls, yet there was no relationship between an individual's self-reported alertness or sleepiness and their vigilant performance. This means that even though individuals were impaired as a result of chronic sleep restriction, they did not notice these impairments. Further, participants on the restricted sleep schedule worsened in these cognitive tasks over the 32-day protocol, suggesting that people are not able to adapt to chronically restricted sleep. "We have shown that sleep in itself is important," said Klerman. "People cannot learn to live on insufficient sleep and they may not be aware of their reduced cognitive abilities. More so, our study suggests the importance of longer episodes of sleep, rather than a 'split sleep' schedule, though further evidence would be needed to test this directly."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.

Interesting Facts and Statistics on Insomnia

Interesting Facts and Statistics on Insomnia

Do you have trouble sleeping and are you restless due to sleepless nights? Insomnia is the most common sleeping disorder and it is important to know about its risks.

Quiz on Sleep Disorder

Quiz on Sleep Disorder

The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone- Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between ...

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...