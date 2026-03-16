Insomnia Meds for Sleep Apnea: Is It Safe? New 2026 Study

Choosing the right insomnia medication for sleep apnea is vital to ensure sleep quality without dropping oxygen levels.

continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy

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Comparative effects of hypnotic agents on sleep architecture and respiratory outcomes in obstructive sleep apnea: A systematic review and network meta-analysis



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Are Sleeping Pills Safe for Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

What Are the 12 Types of Insomnia Medications Tested for Sleep Apnea Safety?

Brotizolam

Daridorexant

Eszopiclone

Flurazepam

Lemborexant

Nitrazepam

Ramelteon

Temazepam

Triazolam

Zaleplon

Zolpidem

Zopiclone and placebo.

Different Hypnotics May Target Specific Insomnia Symptoms in Sleep Apnea

Why Clinicians Should Individualize Insomnia Treatment for Sleep Apnea Patients?

Comparative effects of hypnotic agents on sleep architecture and respiratory outcomes in obstructive sleep apnea: A systematic review and network meta-analysis - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/pcn.70036)

Most, according to researchers from the Fujita Health University.is a disorder where repeated airway collapse causesand sleep fragmentation. When OSA co-occurs with insomnia, known as comorbid insomnia and sleep apnea (), it can reduce the effectiveness of.(The combination is linked toand metabolic issues, significantly impacting quality of life.Although Clinical Practice Guidelines generally recommend cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia symptoms in individuals with OSA, medications are often preferred and prescribed in real-world settings. However,Recently, researchers from Japan, led by Professor Taro Kishi from the Department of Psychiatry, Fujita Health University School of Medicine, Japan, conducted a systematic review and network meta-analysis to identify the hypnotics providing optimal sleep architecture without compromising the respiratory safety in adults with OSA.Professor Tsuyoshi Kitajima, Professor Nakao Iwata, and Dr. Kenji Sakuma, also from the Department of Psychiatry, Fujita Health University School of Medicine, were a part of the research group.. Our research aims to enable safer and more effective drug selection that considers the respiratory risks and is tailored to each patient's symptoms,” mentions Prof. Kishi while talking about the motivation underlying the study.The researchers conducted a network meta-analysis of 32 randomized controlled trials for 12 types of hypnotic medications, including:17 distinct outcomes, categorized into, and other safety outcomes, were assessed for the study.The hypnotics showed varied effectiveness in treating insomnia. Highlighting the importance of this finding, Prof. Kitajima mentions, “While some patients reported difficulty in falling asleep, others reported waking up in the middle of the night or early in the morning.”.”Additionally, “Since our network meta-analysis included both CPAP users and non-users, we have focused on the sensitivity analysis results while excluding CPAP users and titration studies,” Dr. Sakuma emphasized.The biggest concern for OSA patients when using sleep-inducing medication is the worsening of apnea and hypopnea. Overall, the study did not find broad evidence that hypnotics uniformly worsened respiratory outcomes.Important metrics like apnea-hypopnea index did not significantly differ from placebo for most of the analyzed drugs. Conversely, temazepam, a benzodiazepine hypnotic, was found to decrease arterial oxygen saturation during sleep.Considering the limitations of this study,to patients with OSA.“This is the first network meta-analysis to comprehensively compare multiple hypnotics across both sleep architecture and respiratory parameters in adults with OSA. This allows us to establish the requirement of tailoring medication based on specific symptoms associated with insomnia.Clinical trials that verify,” concludes Prof. Iwata.Source-Eurekalert