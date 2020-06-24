by Colleen Fleiss on  June 24, 2020 at 2:12 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Insights into Preterm Birth and Miscarriage
Immune system was found to work differently between the first and later pregnancies, revealed new research.

Among the holy quests of serious and mysterious medical challenges that doctors and research scientists strive to vanquish is preventing miscarriages, stillbirth and other pregnancy complications including preterm births.

"We don't understand at a cellular and molecular level what causes miscarriages or preterm births, mainly because we don't know how pregnancy works normally," says Sing Sing Way, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Inflammation and Tolerance at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.


Way and his colleagues are part of a small army of scientists, physicians and others looking for answers to these basic questions with enormous health and scientific implications. Their goal is to devise improved therapies to stem the tide of what remains a severe and entrenched public health crisis.

Way's research focuses on how the immune system changes during pregnancy, and immunological perturbations associated with pregnancy complications. The scientists use animal pregnancy models so that variables in evaluating differences in human pregnancy outcomes including maternal age, genetic diversity between parents and number of prior pregnancies can be properly evaluated.

A mother's immune system is altered during pregnancy to prevent a fetus from being rejected by the body. It is a delicate immunological balance that, if disrupted, could cause a miscarriage or multiple miscarriages. And unfortunately, that balance does too often become disrupted by environmental exposures or physiological changes leading to pregnancy complications.

Way's team is now adding an important new wrinkle by reporting in Cell Reports that a woman's immune system behaves very differently between a first and second pregnancy.

Researchers say this could lead to more personalized and more effective therapeutic strategies. "First and subsequent pregnancies work very differently and understanding these differences can lead to improved therapies that target the unique immunological perturbations that occur in first and later pregnancies," explained Way, the study's principal investigator.

The authors discuss how pregnancy causes physiological exposure, and often re-exposure, to foreign fetal allo-antigens, which are expressed by the developing fetus. These allo-antigens interact directly with the mother's immune system. The consequences after pregnancy are highly varied, they note.

The researchers found evidence of both alloimmunization (where the immune system attacks) and expanded tolerance phenotypes where it does not. Their data show that pregnancy primes accumulation of fetal-specific maternal CD8+ T cells, and that mothers remember their babies immunologically in that these cells persists as an activated memory pool after she gives birth.

Expression to two proteins, PD-1 and LAG-3 by what are called memory T cells, reminds the cells to again be tolerant of the developing fetus again during subsequent pregnancies. But molecular disruptions that neutralize expression of these proteins unleash the activation of fetal-specific CD8+ T cells, causing miscarriage selectively during subsequent, but not first pregnancies, according to the study's first author, Jeremy Kinder, a research associate on Way's laboratory team.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Miscarriage
A miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) is the spontaneous loss of a fetus before the 20th week of pregnancy.
READ MORE
Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.
READ MORE
Top 7 Fruits to Eat During Pregnancy
Make it a habit to incorporate at least 2 serving of fruits every day during pregnancy to reap the numerous and delicious benefits that they offer!
READ MORE
Abortion
Abortion is one of the most controversial topics in medicine. Legalization of abortion in several countries was necessary to prevent complications and deaths of women due to illegal abortions.
READ MORE
Erythroblastosis Fetalis
Erythroblastosis fetalis occurs due to Rh incompatibility between the mother and the fetus, resulting in severe anemia and sometimes death of the fetus.
READ MORE
Incompetent Cervix
What is incompetent cervix? Know more about its facts, symptoms, causes and also about the method of diagnosis to prevent miscarriage during pregnancy.
READ MORE
Maternal Death
Maternal mortality or maternal death refers to the death of a woman occurring during her pregnancy or less than 42 days of childbirth, termination or miscarriage due to pregnancy-related complications and treatment.
READ MORE
Methods of Abortion
Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of the fetus or embryo (with medicines) before the completion of the gestation period.
READ MORE
Stress and Miscarriage
New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

MiscarriageDilatation and CurettageAbortionStress and MiscarriageMethods of AbortionIncompetent CervixErythroblastosis FetalisTop 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in BabiesMaternal Death