Insights Into Environmental Effects of Anti-Cancer Drugs

The authors noted that with hundreds of antineoplastic agents in late-stage clinical development, it is essential to understand the toxicity of these compounds in aquatic environments in order to inform future regulations.
"The global population is aging, and cancer-fighting pharmaceuticals are being detected in water systems. We need to be proactive as a scientific community and identify potential gaps in our knowledge regarding the consequences of anti-neoplastic exposure in aquatic organisms," said corresponding author Christopher J. Martyniuk, of the University of Florida at the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Source: Eurekalert