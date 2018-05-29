medindia
Insect Milk - The Next Superfood

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 29, 2018 at 1:40 AM Diet & Nutrition News
A South African company has started to sell 'Entomilk' - a special milk made from farmed insects, as the next superfood.
Insect Milk - The Next Superfood

"Think of Entomilk as a sustainable, nature-friendly, nutritious, lactose free, delicious, guilt-free dairy alternative of the future," the firm Gourmet Grubb said on its website.

Entomilk entered the market two years after the debut of the so-called "cockroach milk", a milk made from the viviparous cockroach named Diploptera punctata.

This particular kind of cockroach, which is usually found on Pacific islands like Hawaii, is the only known species that gives birth to their babies, as opposed to laying eggs.

Their milk is a crystal of proteins, fats and sugars, which are important for the growth of baby cockroaches.

A study carried out by Indian researchers in 2016 found that the cockroach milk is estimated to contain over three times the energy of the equivalent mass of cow milk.

However, scientists did not expect the cockroach milk to be found in supermarkets anytime soon.

Besides its unappealing name, it's also unclear if the milk is safe to consume.

Source: IANS
