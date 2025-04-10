About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Innovative Nanocarriers Open the Path to Treating Inflammatory Brain Conditions

by Naina Bhargava on Apr 10 2025 10:17 AM

A novel drug delivery system using nanoparticles successfully targets inflammation in the brain, showing promising results in treating cancer cachexia and other neurological conditions.

Innovative Nanocarriers Open the Path to Treating Inflammatory Brain Conditions
A method to deliver anti-inflammatory drugs across the blood-brain barrier has been discovered by researchers at Oregon State University, opening the door to potential treatments for Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and cancer cachexia (1 Trusted Source
Blood-Brain Barrier-Penetrating Nanocarriers Enable Microglial-Specific Drug Delivery in Hypothalamic Neuroinflammation

Go to source).
The delivery method involves specially engineered nanoparticles, tiny bits of matter no larger than 100 billionths of a meter. Tested in a mouse model, the dual peptide-functionalized polymeric nanocarriers reached their intended destination, the hypothalamus, and delivered a drug that inhibits a key protein associated with inflammation.

“Our work presents a significant breakthrough,” said Oleh Taratula, professor in the OSU College of Pharmacy. Findings were published today in Advanced Healthcare Materials.


New Test Predicts Alzheimer's Drug Side Effects
New Test Predicts Alzheimer's Drug Side Effects
How can we prevent severe side effects from Alzheimer's drugs? APOE genotyping predicts risks, ensuring safer treatment with anti-amyloid medications.
Advertisements

Understanding the Hypothalamus and Cachexia

The hypothalamus is a small but vital part of the brain situated below the thalamus and above the brainstem, and it plays a key role in maintaining homeostasis – the body’s internal balance. It regulates body temperature, manages sleep cycles, hormone production and emotional responses, and controls hunger and thirst.

In this study, researchers specifically looked at the hypothalamus as it pertains to cachexia, a deadly weight-loss condition associated with cancers of the ovaries, stomach, lungs, and pancreas and other chronic conditions such as renal failure, cystic fibrosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and HIV.


Advertisements
Alzheimer’s disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Stages, Types, Prevention, Prognosis & Treatment
Alzheimer’s disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Stages, Types, Prevention, Prognosis & Treatment
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Impact of Cachexia on Cancer Patients

People with cancer cachexia will lose weight even if they eat, and not just fat but muscle mass as well. The debilitating syndrome affects up to 80% of advanced cancer patients and kills as many as 30% of the cancer patients it afflicts.

“Inflammation of the hypothalamus plays a pivotal role in dysregulating those patients’ appetite and metabolism,” Taratula said. “As cachexia progresses, it significantly impacts quality of life, treatment tolerance, and overall survival chances.”


Advertisements
Diet and Alzheimer''s Disease
Diet and Alzheimer''s Disease
Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?

Challenges in Overcoming the Blood-Brain Barrier

The systemic delivery of anti-inflammatory agents, including the IRAK4 inhibitors used in this research, to the hypothalamus presents significant challenges, Taratula said, mainly because of the restrictive nature of the blood-brain barrier.

The blood-brain barrier, often referred to as the BBB, is a protective shield separating the brain from the bloodstream. The BBB is made up of tightly packed cells lining the blood vessels in the brain and controls what substances can move from the blood to the brain.


Genetics of Alzheimer’s disease
Genetics of Alzheimer’s disease
There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.

Nanocarriers Targeting Inflammation in the Brain

“An additional hurdle, even if you can get through the BBB to the hypothalamus, is hitting the bullseye within the hypothalamus – the activated microglia cells that act as key mediators of inflammation,” Taratula said. “Our nanocarriers show a dual-targeting capability, and once in the microglia, drug release is triggered by elevated intracellular glutathione levels. We demonstrated, for the first time, that nanocarriers can successfully deliver an IRAK4 inhibitor to the hypothalamus of mice with cancer cachexia.”

The scientists observed substantial reductions in key inflammatory markers in the hypothalamus, and the nanocarriers led to a 94% increase in food intake and significantly preserved body weight and muscle mass. And the implications extend far beyond cancer cachexia, Taratula added.

“The nanoplatform’s ability to deliver therapeutics across the BBB and target microglia opens new possibilities for treating neurological conditions characterized by brain inflammation, including Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis,” he said.

Reference:
  1. Blood-Brain Barrier-Penetrating Nanocarriers Enable Microglial-Specific Drug Delivery in Hypothalamic Neuroinflammation - (https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adhm.202500521)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional