Innovative Nanocarriers Open the Path to Treating Inflammatory Brain Conditions

A novel drug delivery system using nanoparticles successfully targets inflammation in the brain, showing promising results in treating cancer cachexia and other neurological conditions.

Blood-Brain Barrier-Penetrating Nanocarriers Enable Microglial-Specific Drug Delivery in Hypothalamic Neuroinflammation



There are over 55 million people worldwide living with dementia; this number will almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030.

Understanding the Hypothalamus and Cachexia

Impact of Cachexia on Cancer Patients

Challenges in Overcoming the Blood-Brain Barrier

Nanocarriers Targeting Inflammation in the Brain

