New nasal spray, INNA-051, can boost the natural immunity to prevent flu, COVID, and other respiratory viruses.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

University of Maryland School of Medicine Launches Clinical Trial of Investigative Nasal Spray Medicine to Prevent Illnesses from Respiratory Viruses



Go to source Trusted Source

Strengthening Nasal Passages to Stop Viruses Before Infection

INNA-051 Nasal Medicine Targets Viral Replication in the Nasal Passages

Beyond Vaccines, the Virus-Agnostic Spray Builds Resilience Against Future Respiratory Threats

University of Maryland School of Medicine Launches Clinical Trial of Investigative Nasal Spray Medicine to Prevent Illnesses from Respiratory Viruses - (https://www.medschool.umaryland.edu/news/2026/university-of-maryland-school-of-medicine-launches-clinical-trial-of-investigative-nasal-spray-medicine-to-prevent-illnesses-from-respiratory-viruses.html)

Beyond traditional vaccines,(a preventative medicine).(The University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has launched a Phase 2 clinical trial for INNA-051. The nasal medicine is TLR2/6 agonist, means, which in turn accelerates the clearance of pathogens likeThe nasal spray is designed for weekly preventive use during cold and flu seasons.The INNA-051 nasal spray may function as frontline defense for individuals with underlying chronic conditions likeagainst future respiratory infections.“This study represents a new approach to reducing illness from respiratory infections,” said Justin Ortiz, MD, Professor of Medicine and a respiratory illness specialist who is the UMSOM Principal Investigator for the ongoing trial.“Instead of targeting a single virus, INNA-051 strengthens the body’s early immune defenses, which may help mitigate disease caused by multiple respiratory pathogens.”. It is a TLR2/6 agonist, whichfrom nasal passages before viruses can get a foothold in the body and cause an infection.INNA-051 is virus-agnostic, meaning that it can potentially help protect against a wide array of viruses, and acts in the nasal passages, the site of initial replication of common respiratory viruses, such as the flu, colds, and COVID-19.The study will investigate whether INNA-051 can reduce the severity or likelihood of illness during respiratory virus season.“This trial exemplifies CVD’s () commitment to conducting innovative clinical research aimed at reducing the burden of infectious disease., including persons with chronic lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes,” said James Campbell, MD, MS, Professor of Pediatrics at UMSOM and Interim Director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health.UMSOM Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, added: “Our researchers are aiming to demonstrate the exciting potential of TLR2/6 agonists to become the first prophylactic therapy against respiratory viral illness.”“Respiratory viruses continue to challenge our healthcare systems because they evade our body’s most fundamental immune barrier—the mucosal surfaces of our airways.”and could help build resilience against future respiratory threats.”Source-Eurekalert