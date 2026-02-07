INNA-051: New Nasal Spray to Prevent Flu and COVID-19

New nasal spray, INNA-051, can boost the natural immunity to prevent flu, COVID, and other respiratory viruses.
Beyond traditional vaccines, the new virus-agnostic nasal spray 'INNA-051' acts as a prophylactic drug (a preventative medicine) that primarily boosts body's innate immune system at the nasal passages.
University of Maryland School of Medicine Launches Clinical Trial of Investigative Nasal Spray Medicine to Prevent Illnesses from Respiratory Viruses
Go to source) The University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has launched a Phase 2 clinical trial for INNA-051. The nasal medicine is TLR2/6 agonist, means it activates the primary immune cells and acts as a shield before any germ arrives, which in turn accelerates the clearance of pathogens like influenza, COVID-19, and common colds.
The nasal spray is designed for weekly preventive use during cold and flu seasons.
The INNA-051 nasal spray may function as frontline defense for individuals with underlying chronic conditions like lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes, also builds global resilience against future respiratory infections.
Strengthening Nasal Passages to Stop Viruses Before Infection“This study represents a new approach to reducing illness from respiratory infections,” said Justin Ortiz, MD, Professor of Medicine and a respiratory illness specialist who is the UMSOM Principal Investigator for the ongoing trial.
“Instead of targeting a single virus, INNA-051 strengthens the body’s early immune defenses, which may help mitigate disease caused by multiple respiratory pathogens.”
A non-vaccine, intranasal spray, INNA-051 works as a prophylactic drug designed to be taken weekly during cold and flu season. It is a TLR2/6 agonist, which works by priming the immune system’s first line of defense in an effort to accelerate the clearance of harmful germs from nasal passages before viruses can get a foothold in the body and cause an infection.
INNA-051 Nasal Medicine Targets Viral Replication in the Nasal PassagesINNA-051 is virus-agnostic, meaning that it can potentially help protect against a wide array of viruses, and acts in the nasal passages, the site of initial replication of common respiratory viruses, such as the flu, colds, and COVID-19.
The study will investigate whether INNA-051 can reduce the severity or likelihood of illness during respiratory virus season.
“This trial exemplifies CVD’s (Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health) commitment to conducting innovative clinical research aimed at reducing the burden of infectious disease. INNA-051 has the potential to protect those most vulnerable to respiratory viral complications, including persons with chronic lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes,” said James Campbell, MD, MS, Professor of Pediatrics at UMSOM and Interim Director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health.
Beyond Vaccines, the Virus-Agnostic Spray Builds Resilience Against Future Respiratory ThreatsUMSOM Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, added: “Our researchers are aiming to demonstrate the exciting potential of TLR2/6 agonists to become the first prophylactic therapy against respiratory viral illness.”
“Respiratory viruses continue to challenge our healthcare systems because they evade our body’s most fundamental immune barrier—the mucosal surfaces of our airways.”
“A preventive approach that strengthens this frontline of defense has the potential to transform how we reduce viral transmission in the community and could help build resilience against future respiratory threats.”
Source-Eurekalert