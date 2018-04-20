medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Injury Rates are High in People Released from Prison

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  April 20, 2018 at 12:50 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Risk of injury is higher in people released from prison compared to the general community, finds a new study. The prison released people are at a greater risk of suffering mental illness and injuries. The findings of the study are published in the journal The Lancet.
Injury Rates are High in People Released from Prison
Injury Rates are High in People Released from Prison

Centre for Mental Health Research Fellow Mr Jesse Young led a study that identified hospital records for 1307 people released from seven Queensland prisons from 1 August 2008 to 31 July 2010.

The findings of the study are as given below:
  • Among the 1307 released from prison, 407 suffered 898 injuries resulting in hospital contact
  • Of the 407, 122 had both mental illness. and substance use problems; 35 had mental illness only; 82 had substance use disorder only
  • People released from prison were injured and required hospital contact once every five months
  • 227 of the 1307 people had dual diagnosis of mental illness and substance use problems, 99 had mental illness only, 314 had substance use disorder only, and 617 had no recent history of mental disorder
  • After release from prison, those with both mental health and substance use disorders were injured at three times the rate of those released from prison with no mental health problems, and more than 10 times the rate of adults in the community
  • One in five adults released from prison had a recent history of both mental illness and substance use disorder, which is 10 times higher than the estimated rate among the general Australian population


"Injury is one of the major causes of death and disability globally," Mr Young said.

"It can often result in hospitalisation which can, in turn, be very costly to society. Currently it's estimated to cost more than $4 billion in direct health care every year in Australia. On average, a hospital bed costs $1840 a day."

Although risky drug use was a health concern for many people released from prison, Mr Young said injury from causes other than drugs accounted for nine out of 10 injury events over the study period.

"To our knowledge there are few interventions that target injury from causes other than substance use for people transitioning from prison to the community," Mr Young said.

"Our findings show that some of the most vulnerable people released from prison experience an extremely high burden of injury in the community. For the first time we have shown specific groups and time periods where the risk of injury is greatest after release from prison," he said.

Mr Young said he hoped the study would be used to direct resources to those at greatest risk.

"Continuous care between prison and community mental health and addiction services is urgently needed. This would not only benefit those vulnerable individuals but would reduce public healthcare costs. Spending in this area should be a public health priority," he said.

Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.

Psychotic Disorders Linked To Falling IQ Scores in Childhood

Psychotic Disorders Linked To Falling IQ Scores in Childhood

Falling IQ scores in childhood could indicate the risk of psychotic disorders later in adulthood.

Preemies Most Likely To Develop Mental Illness as Adults

Preemies Most Likely To Develop Mental Illness as Adults

Extremely Low Birth Weight children may be at risk for being bullied because of poor motor abilities, more anxiety and struggles at school.

Every Brain is Unique - Thinking Differently is Not A Mental Illness

Every Brain is Unique - Thinking Differently is Not A Mental Illness

When it comes to our brains, there is no such thing as normal. Research exposes the myth of optimality in clinical neuroscience. It confirms that thinking differently is not a mental illness as every brain is unique.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athletes foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

More News on:

Athletes Foot 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...