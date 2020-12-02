medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

Injectable for Quick Healing of Fractures Soon to Enter clinical Trial

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New injection drug named NOV004 from Novosteo Inc., helps to heal fractures quickly. It is unique that it concentrates at the fracture site while reducing exposure to the rest of the body.
Injectable for Quick Healing of Fractures Soon to Enter clinical Trial
Injectable for Quick Healing of Fractures Soon to Enter clinical Trial

Novosteo, the startup developing the drug, was co-founded by father-son team Philip S. Low, the Presidential Scholar for Drug Discovery and the Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, and Stewart A. Low, the company's CSO and Visiting Scholar in Purdue's Department of Chemistry.

Show Full Article


The treatment was developed in the Purdue laboratory of Low in the Purdue Institute of Drug Discovery. Currently there are 288 clinical trials performed or in process using Purdue-developed medical treatments at 4,841 sites across the globe.

Scott Salka, who recently joined the startup as executive chair, will use his 28 years of experience as a biotechnology entrepreneur to help Novosteo move its innovations from the laboratory to clinical trials and ultimately in to the hands of doctors and patients.

"We have been working on some amazing science with people truly dedicated to making a difference in reducing the mortality and improving the quality of life for our aging population," said Salka. "We have completed preclinical studies with NOV004 and are looking to take it to clinical trials later this year."

As CEO, Salka has successfully led efforts to advance novel drugs through preclinical and early clinical development, most recently at publicly traded Ampliphi, now Armata NYSE: ARMP. Prior to that he founded and served as CEO for both Ambit Biosciences, acquired by Daiichi Sankyo OTC: DSNKY, and Rakuten Medical.

Novosteo is already looking at the future use of the injectable-targeted drug for other applications, including dental implants, head and facial fractures, and hip and knee replacements. In addition, Novosteo has a pipeline of drugs for treating an array of musculoskeletal maladies. Salka will present some of the technology at Biocom's Global Life Science Partnering Conference this month in La Jolla, California.

Novosteo's technology is licensed through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization.

The company also received entrepreneurial support from Purdue Foundry, an entrepreneurship and commercialization hub in Discovery Park District's Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration where startups, entrepreneurs, innovators and companies can collaborate with Purdue to address global challenges in health, sustainability, IT and space.

The Purdue Institute of Drug Discovery is situated near the district, a $1 billion-plus long-term enterprise to support a transformational center of innovation on the western edge of the Purdue University campus.

The district already includes a public airport with a 7,000-foot runway, and partnerships international companies including Rolls-Royce, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Saab. Visit Discovery Park District.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Compound Fractures

Compound Fracture is an injury that occurs when a fracture directly communicates with the external environment through an open wound. Compound fractures are also called open fractures.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Clinical Trials

Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future

Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.

Stress Fracture

Stress fractures are small fractures which often occur in the weight bearing bones of the lower leg and foot, mostly due to frequent repetition of an activity.

More News on:

Fracture of Knee CapClinical TrialsClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyPlacebo Effects: Rare InsightsStress FractureCompound FracturesNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

T'ai Chi can Treat Chronic Low Back Pain in Older Adults

New Treatment Strategy for Depression Uses AI and Brain Scans

Taller Young Men may Have Lower Risk of Dementia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive