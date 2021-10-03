Initiative Towards World Kidney Day: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Pledge To Donate Their Kidney!

World Kidney Day marks a virtual walkathon this week as it's celebrated on March 11. In an attempt to support the note, Ranbir Kapoor, the grand-nephew of Shammi Kapoor has pledged to donate his kidney and also other organs.



To sustain his step, along with Alia Bhatt, also joined other crew members of 'Brahmastra' - Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan, at an event organized by the Amar Gandhi Foundation, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

"live for the four other days of the week. When my wife would call me to enquire where I was I would be driving off to Lonavla to have a cup of tea. I loved my driving and I wanted to live it up with kidney disease," Shammi had famously said.



"A real hero is someone who helps everyone else recycle their organs. I have pledged my own organs and you can too and visit www. amargandhifoundation. in to register," says Ayan and Karan in a video message, and asking everyone else to support by doing the same.



The 'Brahmastra' team asserted that it was important to formulate awareness on the motive behind this drive of Amar Gandhi Foundation and Organ donation. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan (who is also a part of Brahmastra) had recently announced his reason for wearing a green ribbon for the pledge taken by him on organ donation.



To not many, the legendary actor Shammi Kapoor who lived life to the fullest was known to have a kidney failure. He was on his treatment thrice a week at the Breach Candy Hospital.