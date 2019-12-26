medindia

Initial Step Taken to Find Reasons of Muscle Wasting Disease

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 26, 2019 at 4:14 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Researchers discovered changes in the cells and molecules within muscle, which may provide reason why few people develop sarcopenia. The study was done to compare muscle tissue from groups of elderly patients with sarcopenia across different locations.
Initial Step Taken to Find Reasons of Muscle Wasting Disease
Initial Step Taken to Find Reasons of Muscle Wasting Disease

Sarcopenia is common in older people and is an important contributor to frailty. It affects balance, the way a person moves and their overall ability to perform daily tasks. With an aging population, sarcopenia is a serious global public health problem.

Show Full Article


The MEMOSA study (Multi-Ethnic MOlecular determinants of human SArcopenia), published in Nature Communications, was undertaken by the EpiGen Global Research Consortium in partnership with Nestlé Research. The study involved participants from the UK, Singapore and Jamaica.

It found that the muscle from individuals with sarcopenia had reduced activity of the key energy-producing pathway and a decrease in activity of the components that make up all five complexes in the energy production pathway critical to maintaining muscle strength and function.

These changes were found in the cohort of men from the Singapore cohort of the study and replicated in cohorts from the UK (Hertfordshire Cohort Study) and Jamaica.

Moreover, results showed that sarcopenia was also associated with reduced levels of enzymes involved in the recycling of NAD+, which acts as a metabolic sensor in the cell and regulates energy production pathways.

The MEMOSA team now plans to explore why the changes in the energy-producing pathway occur and are looking at genetic and nutritional factors.

Karen Lillycrop, Professor of Epigenetics at the University of Southampton and one of the lead authors, said: "Most studies to date have compared muscle tissue from young people to older people but we wanted to understand why there is variability in the loss of muscle mass and strength between elderly individuals."

"This is a really novel study, using advanced sequencing techniques for the first time, which has allowed us to identify the molecular basis of why some people develop sarcopenia and others do not in old age."

Professor Keith Godfrey, a co-author at the University of Southampton added: "Sarcopenia is becoming a major health care challenge for all countries, so much so that it was recently recognised as a medical condition. By identifying these differences in activity in key pathways within muscle cells we can now start to develop therapeutic interventions that will hopefully help a lot of people to remain active and healthy in later life."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Muscle Atrophy

Muscle atrophy is caused either by disuse, age, starvation, nerve injury, or disease. Muscle pain, weakness, and fatigue are the main symptoms.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

DystoniaMuscle AtrophyNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive