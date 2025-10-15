About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Inhalers as Hidden Pollutants: Unveiling the Carbon Footprint of Medications

by Dr. Tanushree Dey on Oct 15 2025 12:40 PM

Study finds inhalers produce over 2 million tons of CO₂ yearly, which is equal to the emissions of 530,000 gas cars.

Inhalers, commonly used for asthma and COPD treatment, have been found to significantly contribute to environmental pollution. A large-scale UCLA Health study estimates that these devices release over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually; equivalent to the yearly output of roughly 530,000 gas-powered cars (1 Trusted Source
Inhalers for asthma and COPD drive significant greenhouse gas emissions, UCLA Health study finds

Go to source).

Environmental Impact of Inhalers: A Decade in Review

The study, published in JAMA, analyzed emissions from the three types of inhalers approved for asthma or COPD from 2014 to 2024. It found that metered-dose inhalers were the most harmful to the environment, accounting for 98 percent of emissions over the ten-year period. Metered-dose inhalers contain hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) propellants, which are potent greenhouse gases that were widely used in products such as aerosol sprays. The other types of inhalers, which include dry inhalers and soft powder mist inhalers, are less harmful to the environment as they deliver medication to the lungs without the need for propellants.


Health and Climate: A Dual Concern

“Inhalers add to the growing carbon footprint of the US healthcare system, putting many patients with chronic respiratory disease at risk,” said Dr. William Feldman, a pulmonologist and health services researcher at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and the study’s lead author. “On the upside, there is tremendous opportunity to make changes that protect both patients and the planet by utilizing lower-emission alternatives.”


How the Study Was Conducted

Researchers conducted the study using a comprehensive U.S. database capturing inhaler prescriptions at the National Drug Code (NDC) level. Emissions were then estimated using validated academic studies and analyzed by drug type, device type, propellant type, therapeutic class, branded status, manufacturer, payer, and pharmacy benefit manager.


Future Directions for Sustainable Healthcare

Researchers plan to expand their research to examine inhaler-related emissions in specific patient populations, such as the Medicaid population. They will also compare clinical outcomes between lower- and higher-emission inhalers in the same therapeutic class and explore pricing and patenting strategies that pharmaceutical companies may use as they roll out lower-emission inhaler technologies.

Moving Toward Greener Inhaler Solutions

“A key first step to driving change is understanding the true scale of the problem,” Feldman said. “From there, we can identify what’s fueling these emissions and develop targeted strategies to reduce them—benefiting both patients and the environment.”

Reference:
  1. Inhalers for asthma and COPD drive significant greenhouse gas emissions, UCLA Health study finds - (https://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/asthma-inhalers-drive-greenhouse-gas-emissions-ucla)

Source-University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences


