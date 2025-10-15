Inhalers as Hidden Pollutants: Unveiling the Carbon Footprint of Medications

Study finds inhalers produce over 2 million tons of CO₂ yearly, which is equal to the emissions of 530,000 gas cars.

Studies show that up to 70% of patients use inhalers incorrectly, leading to poor asthma or COPD control. Simple steps — like shaking the inhaler, exhaling fully before use, and waiting 30 seconds between puffs — can double the drug's effectiveness and reduce the need for oral medications.