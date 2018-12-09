medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Inhaled Form of Hypertension Drug Has Potential to Treat Anxiety, Pain

by Iswarya on  September 12, 2018 at 4:00 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

High blood pressure medications, when taken in an inhaled form, reduce specific types of anxiety and pain, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.
Inhaled Form of Hypertension Drug Has Potential to Treat Anxiety, Pain
Inhaled Form of Hypertension Drug Has Potential to Treat Anxiety, Pain

Anxiety disorders are usually treated with different types of medications, such as antidepressants, and psychotherapy.

Amiloride is a medication offering a new approach, as a short-acting nasal spray that could be used to prevent an anxiety attack.

"Inhaled amiloride may prove to have benefits for panic disorder, which is typically characterized by spells of shortness of breath and fear, when people feel anxiety levels rising," says lead author Dr. Marco Battaglia, Associate Chief of Child and Youth Psychiatry and Clinician Scientist in the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute at CAMH.

The study was based on understanding the key physiological changes in brain functioning that are linked to anxiety and pain sensitivity. The researchers then tested a molecule, amiloride, which targets this functioning.

Amiloride was inhaled so that it could immediately access the brain. The study showed that it reduced the physical, respiratory signs of anxiety and pain in a preclinical model of illness. This therapeutic effect didn't occur when amiloride was administered in the body, as it didn't cross the blood-brain barrier and did not reach the brain.

The role of early life adversity

The study is based on years of research into how a person's early life experiences affect their genes, says Dr. Battaglia. Childhood adversity, such as loss or separation from parents, increases the risk of anxiety disorders and pain, among other health issues.

At a molecular level, these negative life experiences are linked to changes in some genes of the ASIC (acid-sensing-ion-channels) family. While the DNA itself doesn't change, the way it functions is affected.

DNA is converted into working proteins through a process called gene expression. As a result of childhood adversity, some ASIC genes showed increased expression and epigenomic changes. ("Epigenomic" refers to changes in gene regulation that can be inherited by children).

Overlapping genetic changes were also seen in blood taken from twins who responded to specific tests designed to provoke panic.

These genetic changes are linked to physical symptoms. Breathing can be affected, due to over-sensitivity to higher carbon dioxide levels in the air. In such situations, a person might hyperventilate and experience growing anxiety. Preclinical and human data are strikingly similar in this regard. "As a treatment, amiloride turned out to be very effective preclinically," says Dr. Battaglia.

The next step in his research is to test whether it eases anxiety symptoms. Dr. Battaglia is now launching a pilot clinical trial, supported through a seed grant from CAMH's Discovery Fund. Collaborators at the University of Utah are testing the drug's safety.

Amiloride has been used as an oral treatment for decades for hypertension, and as an inhaled spray in a few experimental studies of cystic fibrosis, he notes. The researchers are therefore further ahead than if they had to develop and test an entirely new medication.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Illness Anxiety Disorder

Illness Anxiety Disorder

Illness anxiety disorder is a health phobia and the person is preoccupied with a belief that he or she is seriously ill.

Anxiety Attack

Anxiety Attack

Anxiety attacks, also called panic attacks, can spoil your life. Get your life back by understanding what causes anxiety attack and how to cope with it.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Drug Toxicity Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Signature Drug Toxicity Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases Quiz on Hypertension Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure and Herbs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive