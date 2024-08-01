Inhalation of Hydrogen-Rich Gas Reduces Exercise Fatigue

A recent study featured in the International Journal of Sports Medicine titled "Inhalation of Hydrogen-Rich Gas Before Acute Exercise Alleviates Exercise Fatigue" introduces a potential new method for combating exercise-induced fatigue. Researchers from the U.S. and China, including those from Hebrew SeniorLife's Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, discovered that inhaling hydrogen-rich gas (HRG) before intense exercise can notably decrease fatigue and boost performance.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Hydrogen-Rich Gas in Reducing Exercise FatigueThe study involved 24 healthy male participants who were assessed for their peak cycling power (Wmax) and maximum cycling duration (Tmax). Utilizing a double-blind, counterbalanced, randomized, and crossover approach, the participants inhaled either HRG or a placebo gas (air) for 60 minutes prior to cycling at 80% of their Wmax until they reached exhaustion.
‘Inhaling hydrogen-rich gas could revolutionize athletic training and recovery. #medindia #exerciseperformance’Reduced Perceived Fatigue: Participants who inhaled HRG reported significantly lower scores on the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) for fatigue compared to those who inhaled placebo gas. Improved Exercise Performance: HRG inhalation improved cycling frequency during the final 30 seconds of the exercise and reduced the rating of perceived exertion (RPE) at both the beginning and end of the ride. Oxidative Stress Markers: HRG inhalation showed a significant improvement in the ability to inhibit hydroxyl radicals and lower serum lactate levels after exercise, indicating reduced oxidative stress. Functional Performance: While HRG did not significantly impact counter-movement jump (CMJ) height or glutathione peroxidase activity, the overall benefits on fatigue and oxidative stress markers were notable.
“The study’s findings suggest that HRG inhalation prior to exercise could be a valuable strategy for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to enhance performance and recovery. By mitigating fatigue and improving markers of oxidative stress, HRG has the potential to support more effective training and better overall health outcomes,” said Junhong Zhou, PhD, assistant scientist II, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, Hebrew SeniorLife.
The study opens new avenues for exploring the benefits of hydrogen-rich gas in sports and exercise science. As further research continues, HRG inhalation may become a widely adopted practice for enhancing athletic performance and combating exercise-induced fatigue.
