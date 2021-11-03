by Hannah Joy on  March 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM Coronavirus News
Infosys and Accenture to Pay for Their Employees Covid Vax
Infosys and Accenture, the two global software majors said they would pay for the vaccination of their employees.

"We will cover the vaccination cost for our employees and their family as part of our focus on health and wellness," said Infosys chief operating officer U B Pravin Rao in a statement here.

The city-based IT behemoth will partner with healthcare providers to vaccinate its techies under the guidelines of the government and as per the procedures.


The Indian arm of the US-based Accenture said it would also pay for vaccinating its employees and their dependents who are part of its medical program.

"We will cover the cost for the vaccination of our employees and their dependents. We support the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination," said the company in a statement here.

The government has stepped up its vaccination drive on March 1 to vaccinate senior citizens above 60 years and those with comorbidities above 45 years after healthcare workers and frontline warriors have been given the jab since January 16 across the country.



Source: IANS

