by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Influenza Vaccine Could Prevent Severe Effects of COVID-19
The second wave of COVID-19 has caused higher mortality across the globe than the first one. Researchers have now found that flu vaccines could provide an extended protection against severe effects of COVID patients.

While vaccines against COVID-19 prove to be effective in reducing mortality, vaccinating a large number of people is still a challenge.


Ms. Susan Taghioff and team of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine screened electronic health records of more than 70 million patients from countries including the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Israel, and Singapore. After this, around 37,377 patients were chosen and clustered up based on the factors like age, gender, ethnicity, smoking, and health issues.


These people were divided into two groups of which people from the first group had got flu jabs between two weeks and six months before being diagnosed with COVID-19 and people from the second group got COVID-19 but not the flu vaccines.

The development of severe covid effects like sepsis, stroke, deep vein thrombosis pulmonary embolism, acute respiratory distress syndrome, heart attack, pneumonia within 120 days of testing positive for COVID-19 was monitored between these two groups. The severity of the disease was also evaluated based on the details of emergency department visits, ICU admission, and death.

Based on the analyses, they found that people who had not got their flu jabs were up to 20% more likely to seek ICU admission and 58% more likely to visit the Emergency Department. They were also up to 40% more likely to develop deep vein thrombosis, 45% more likely to develop sepsis, and 58% more likely to experience stroke.

"Despite this, the influenza vaccine is by no means a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we advocate for everyone to receive their COVID-19 vaccine if able to. Regardless of the degree of protection afforded by the influenza vaccine against adverse outcomes associated with COVID-19, simply being able to conserve global healthcare resources by keeping the number of influenza cases under control is reason enough to champion continued efforts to promote influenza vaccination," said Ms.Taghioff

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Flu Vaccine Reduces Risk of Hospitalization After Asthma Attack
Vaccinating asthmatic pre-schoolers against the flu could reduce their risk of being hospitalized after an asthma attack researchers find.
READ MORE
Universal Flu Vaccine May Soon Be a Reality, Say Scientists
Researchers may be closer to creating a universal influenza (flu) vaccine that needs to be given only once, and could prevent flu pandemics in the future.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.
READ MORE
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Hib VaccineFluSwine FluReye’s SyndromeVaccination for ChildrenPreventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop GermsTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedWays to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu SeasonCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake