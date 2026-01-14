Influenza H3N2 Triggers Severe Flu Wave in the United States

A mutated H3N2 influenza strain now dominates in the United States, driving a tough flu season with rising cases, hospitalizations, and severe symptoms nationwide.
A newly mutated influenza variant is now the dominant flu strain in the United States, causing severe outbreaks and sickening millions nationwide (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A New, Potentially Severe Flu Variant Is Spreading in the US. Watch for These Symptoms
Go to source). This aggressive virus, often referred to as a “super flu,” is spreading rapidly across the country, triggering fevers, coughs, body aches, and other distressing symptoms.
Health specialists are warning that this flu season is shaping up to be more challenging than usual, especially for children who have not received their flu shots.
Rising National Case NumbersStatistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that flu cases, hospital admissions, and deaths are sharply increasing throughout the nation.
Most infections are being driven by a newly evolved version of influenza A H3N2. Experts explain that multiple mutations may help the virus bypass immunity developed from previous vaccinations.
Global Spread of Subclade KThis altered strain, known as H3N2 subclade K, emerged earlier this year and quickly became dominant across the Northern hemisphere.
It caused a major surge in infections in Japan, leading officials to declare an influenza epidemic after an unusually early and severe flu season, says Dr. Robert Hopkins Jr., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.
European Impact and United Kingdom CrisisSubclade K is now sweeping across Europe, driving intense flu seasons in more than half the region, according to the World Health Organization.
Officials in the United Kingdom, writing in the BMJ, warned that the country is facing one of its harshest winters as the mutated strain spreads rapidly.
Dominance in the United StatesData from the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data show H3N2 subclade K has circulated in most U.S. states since late November and now accounts for an estimated 90% of flu cases.
“Knowing there’s a mutated strain out there and that H3N2 typically causes more severe illness is worrying,” Hopkins says.
Understanding H3N2 Subclade KThere are four influenza virus types: A, B, C, and D. Influenza A and B cause seasonal outbreaks each winter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The main strains circulating in the United States are H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B, all included in this year’s vaccine, says Andrew Pekosz, Ph.D., a virologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report: Key Updates for Week 50, ending December 13, 2025
Go to source).
Mutations and Vaccine EscapePekosz explains that influenza mutates rapidly, and some changes give the virus a survival advantage.
Earlier this year, a strong version of H3N2 emerged with mutations that help it evade vaccine-induced immunity.
Subclade K has seven new mutations that caused it to drift from the strain included in the 2025–2026 flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It was first detected in Europe in June, after vaccine strains had already been selected. Pekosz notes current immunity may not recognize it well.
High Risk GroupsH3N2 infections tend to be more severe in all age groups, especially the elderly and young children.
“When we see early H3N2 activity, that’s particularly concerning,” Pekosz adds. Experts are worried the 2025–2026 flu season will be harsh due to subclade K. So far, estimates suggest 15 million cases, 180,000 hospitalizations, and 7,000 deaths nationwide, though real numbers may be higher.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention FluView report shows flu activity is increasing nationwide, with 41 states reporting high or very high illness levels.
Doctor visits for flu-like symptoms have reached the highest point in over 25 years.
Hospitalizations and Pediatric DeathsHospital admissions are surging, particularly among seniors and young children. Seventeen pediatric flu-related deaths have already been reported this season.
Data from WastewaterSCAN show influenza A concentrations are high nationwide. Between November and mid-December, virus levels increased by more than 260%.
Comparison With Previous SeasonIndicators suggest this season has already surpassed the 2024–2025 flu season, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified as high severity. Hopkins notes that while two severe seasons in a row are uncommon, it remains possible.
Subclade K sequences have been identified in at least 30 states. Genomic sequencing tracks variants, but standard flu tests cannot determine specific subclades.
Of 436 H3N2 samples analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91% were subclade K.
States With Highest Flu ActivityAs of January 3, the following states report the highest flu activity: Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee.
Subclade K emerged too late to be included in this year’s vaccine, causing a slight mismatch. However, experts stress the vaccine still protects against severe illness and death.
The flu shot may not prevent infection but significantly reduces complications. “This year’s vaccine matches well with H1N1 and influenza B,” Hopkins says.
Who Should Get VaccinatedHigh-risk groups include adults over 65, young children, and immunocompromised individuals.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Pekosz notes. Immunity builds within two weeks.
Symptoms to Watch ForSymptoms resemble typical influenza and include: Fever, chills, body aches, headache, extreme fatigue, congestion, coughing. Symptoms start suddenly with a “hit-by-a-truck” feeling.
Home tests can detect influenza A, influenza B, and COVID-19. Antivirals can reduce symptom severity. Seek care if symptoms worsen, fever remains high, or breathing becomes difficult.
Prevention MeasuresProtect yourself by staying vaccinated, testing when symptomatic, wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding sick individuals. “These small actions can make a big difference,” Pekosz says.
To sum up, the dominance of H3N2 subclade K is driving a severe flu season in the United States, making vaccination, testing, and prevention measures more important than ever.
