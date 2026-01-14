Influenza H3N2 Triggers Severe Flu Wave in the United States

A mutated H3N2 influenza strain now dominates in the United States, driving a tough flu season with rising cases, hospitalizations, and severe symptoms nationwide.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A New, Potentially Severe Flu Variant Is Spreading in the US. Watch for These Symptoms



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

In the United States, influenza A levels jumped by over 260% within weeks, showing how rapidly the new H3N2 strain is spreading across the country. #influenza #h3n2 #medindia

Rising National Case Numbers

Global Spread of Subclade K

European Impact and United Kingdom Crisis

Dominance in the United States

Understanding H3N2 Subclade K

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report: Key Updates for Week 50, ending December 13, 2025



Go to source Trusted Source

Mutations and Vaccine Escape

High Risk Groups

Hospitalizations and Pediatric Deaths

Comparison With Previous Season

States With Highest Flu Activity

Who Should Get Vaccinated

Symptoms to Watch For

Prevention Measures

A New, Potentially Severe Flu Variant Is Spreading in the US. Watch for These Symptoms - (https://www.today.com/health/cold-flu/new-flu-strain-2025-symptoms-rcna243681) Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report: Key Updates for Week 50, ending December 13, 2025 - (https://www.cdc.gov/fluview/surveillance/2025-week-50.html)

A newly mutated influenza variant is now theand sickening millions nationwide ().This aggressive virus, often referred to as a, and other distressing symptoms.Health specialists are warning that this flu season is shaping up to be more challenging than usual,Statistics from thereveal thatthroughout the nation.Most infections are being driven by a. Experts explain that multiple mutations may help the virus bypass immunity developed from previous vaccinations.This altered strain, known as, emerged earlier this year and quickly became dominant across the Northern hemisphere.It caused a major surge in infections in Japan, leading officials to, says Dr. Robert Hopkins Jr., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.Subclade K is now, according to the World Health Organization.Officials in the United Kingdom, writing in the, warned that theData from theshow H3N2 subclade K has“Knowing there’s a mutated strain out there and that H3N2 typically causes more severe illness is worrying,” Hopkins says.There are four influenza virus types: A, B, C, and D. Influenza A and B cause seasonal outbreaks each winter, according to theThe main strains circulating in the United States are, all included in this year’s vaccine, says Andrew Pekosz, Ph.D., a virologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health ().Pekosz explains that influenza mutates rapidly, and some changes give the virus a survival advantage.Earlier this year, a strong version of H3N2 emerged with mutations that help it evade vaccine-induced immunity.Subclade K has seven new mutations that caused it to drift from the strain included in the 2025–2026 flu vaccine, according to theIt was, after vaccine strains had already been selected. Pekosz notes current immunity may not recognize it well.H3N2 infections tend to be more severe in all age groups, especially the elderly and young children.“When we see early H3N2 activity, that’s particularly concerning,” Pekosz adds. Experts are worried the 2025–2026 flu season will be harsh due to subclade K. So far, estimates suggest, though real numbers may be higher.TheFluView report shows flu activity is increasing nationwide, withDoctor visits for flu-like symptoms have reached theHospital admissions are surging, particularly among seniors and young children. Seventeen pediatric flu-related deaths have already been reported this season.Data from WastewaterSCAN show influenza A concentrations are high nationwide. Between November and mid-December, virus levels increased by more than 260%.Indicators suggest this season has already surpassed the 2024–2025 flu season, which theclassified as high severity. Hopkins notes that while two severe seasons in a row are uncommon, it remains possible.Subclade K sequences have been identified in at least 30 states. Genomic sequencing tracks variants, but standard flu tests cannot determine specific subclades.Of 436 H3N2 samples analyzed by theAs of January 3, the following states report the highest flu activity:Subclade K emerged too late to be included in this year’s vaccine, causing a slight mismatch. However, experts stress the vaccine still protects against severe illness and death.The flu shot may not prevent infection but significantly reduces complications. “This year’s vaccine matches well with H1N1 and influenza B,” Hopkins says.High-risk groups include adults over 65, young children, and immunocompromised individuals.“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Pekosz notes. Immunity builds within two weeks.Symptoms resemble typical influenza and include:. Symptoms start suddenly with a “hit-by-a-truck” feeling.Home tests can detect influenza A, influenza B, and COVID-19. Antivirals can reduce symptom severity. Seek care if symptoms worsen, fever remains high, or breathing becomes difficult.Protect yourself by. “These small actions can make a big difference,” Pekosz says.To sum up, the dominance of H3N2 subclade K is driving a severe flu season in the United States, making vaccination, testing, and prevention measures more important than ever.Source-Medindia