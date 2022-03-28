About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Influenza Cases on Rise in United States

by Colleen Fleiss on March 28, 2022 at 10:30 PM
In most parts of the United States, influenza cases are increasing. The highest level of cases was recorded in central and south-central regions, according to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 3.1 million flu illnesses, 31,000 hospitalisations and 1,800 related deaths so far this season, the CDC estimated on Friday.

The number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks, according to the CDC.

Source: IANS
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
