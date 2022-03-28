Influenza Cases on Rise in United States

In most parts of the United States, influenza cases are increasing. The highest level of cases was recorded in central and south-central regions, according to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
There have been at least 3.1 million flu illnesses, 31,000 hospitalisations and 1,800 related deaths so far this season, the CDC estimated on Friday.
The number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks, according to the CDC.