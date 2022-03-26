Influenza Cases on Rise in Denmark

In Denmark, influenza cases have increased, while coronavirus cases have substantially declined, revealed sources. "Late in the flu season, there has been a flare-up of influenza here. The number of influenza cases detected is now higher than in previous seasons," Xinhua news agency quoted Rebecca Legarth, a doctor from the SSI, as saying.

‘Another new variant of Omicron, BA. 2, is highly contagious and has maintained infection chains here in March.’

Meanwhile, the report also revealed a decline in Covid-19 deaths.



However, he added that the situation is still moving in the right direction in order for the pandemic to be overcome.



The SSI predicted in its weekly report that the number of flu cases will continue to rise "for at least a few more weeks".