Inflammatory Bowel Disease Triggers Colorectal Cancer

New study shows that a key signaling protein from the gut influences bone marrow cells to increase colorectal cancer risk.
A specific signaling protein molecule called ‘TL1A protein’ activates a systemic chain reaction between the gut and bone marrow and elevates tumor growth in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The TL1A protein mechanism was identified by a groundbreaking study from Weill Cornell Medicine. The discovery demonstrates that TL1A protein triggers immune cells present in the gut (ILC3s), which in turn triggers bone marrow to release neutrophils, a type of white blood cells (WBCs).(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
This systemic chain reaction in the gut-to-bone marrow pathway, creates chronic inflammation, progressing Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis into colorectal cancer.
The findings highlight the role of TL1A protein in tumor formation, offering new targets for treating IBD and colorectal cancer prevention.
TL1A Protein Signals Bone Marrow to Fuel Colorectal Tumor Growth“These findings are important given the intense interest in the medical community to understand TL1A’s role in IBD and its potential role in associated colorectal cancers—for which we have had few strategies to mitigate the cancer risk,” said study senior author Dr. Randy Longman, director of the Jill Roberts Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and an associate professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.
IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, is characterized by chronic gut inflammation. Between 2.4 and 3.1 million Americans have the condition, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
IBD raises the risk of other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions and greatly increases the risk of colorectal cancer, which tends to occur at younger ages and with worse outcomes in patients with the condition.
Adding Bone Marrow-Derived Neutrophils Increases Tumor GrowthIn the study, Dr. Longman’s team discovered that TL1A, which is produced mostly by other immune cells in the IBD gut, works to stoke tumor growth principally through gut-resident ILC3 cells. When activated by TL1A, these cells secrete a blood cell growth factor called granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).
This in turn triggers a process called “emergency granulopoiesis”—a burst of new neutrophil production in bone marrow—followed by the influx of the neutrophils to the gut. In mouse models of gut cancer, adding such neutrophils was enough to promote tumor development.
Neutrophils can promote colorectal tumors by secreting highly reactive molecules that can damage DNA in gut-lining cells. However, the team found that the gut ILC3s also induce a distinctive pattern of gene activity in the neutrophils including increased expressions of genes known to promote tumor initiation and growth.
Bone Marrow is a Key to Guide Treatment for High-Risk IBD PatientsThe researchers observed a similar gene activity pattern in samples of colitis-affected gut tissue from patients with IBD, and this tumor-promoting signature was less evident in patients who took an experimental TL1A-blocking treatment.
The results suggest that not only TL1A but also ILC3s, GM-CSF, and ILC3-summoned neutrophils could be targets in future strategies to treat IBD and prevent associated colorectal tumors.
“I think it will be exciting for clinicians in the IBD field to know that there is a systemic process at work here, involving both the gut and the bone marrow, with the potential to drive precision medicine in IBD,” said study first author Dr. Sílvia Pires, an instructor in medicine and member of the Longman Laboratory.
Reference:
- Discovery illuminates how inflammatory bowel disease promotes colorectal cancer - (https://news.weill.cornell.edu/news/2026/01/discovery-illuminates-how-inflammatory-bowel-disease-promotes-colorectal-cancer)
