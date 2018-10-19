medindia
Infertility in Men Linked to Prediabetes

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 19, 2018
Factors linked to prediabetes have been discovered by scientists.
Infertility in Men Linked to Prediabetes

In a study of 744 infertile men, prediabetes was found in 114 (15.4 percent) of participants. The study published in the BJU International states that the markers might be useful markers for identifying men who could benefit from early preventive interventions to safeguard against the development of diabetes. Recent research suggests that infertility in men may contribute to various health problems, including impaired glucose metabolism.

Source: Eurekalert

Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.

People with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes who had undergone gastric banding lost significantly more weight, an average of 23 pounds, compared to four pounds in the metformin group.

Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples who are trying to conceive. In about 50% of these cases, male infertility is a major contributing factor. Many disorders and factors could contribute towards male infertility and treatment pattern may vary

Football training and dietary guidance are indeed an effective cocktail for improving bone health in people with prediabetes.

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female's vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Sexual problems occur in males as well as in females. Drugs affecting the nervous and our endocrine or hormonal system may cause sexual dysfunction.

The term 'Egg Donation' is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

