Factors linked to prediabetes have been discovered by scientists.

Infertility in Men Linked to Prediabetes

‘Older age, higher follicle stimulating hormone levels, and idiopathic nonobstructive azoospermia (absence of sperm in semen) were associated with prediabetes.’

In a study of 744 infertile men, prediabetes was found in 114 (15.4 percent) of participants. The study published in the BJU International states that the markers might be useful markers for identifying men who could benefit from early preventive interventions to safeguard against the development of diabetes. Recent research suggests that infertility in men may contribute to various health problems, including impaired glucose metabolism.Source: Eurekalert