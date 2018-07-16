Infants Have Less Severe Allergic Reactions to Food

Font : A- A+



Symptoms of food-induced anaphylaxis (serious allergic reactions to foods) in infants are milder than in toddlers and older children, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Infants Have Less Severe Allergic Reactions to Food



Anaphylaxis is defined as a reaction that involves multiple systems in the body or a presentation with significant cardiac or respiratory symptoms.



‘Food-induced anaphylaxis (allergic reactions to foods) in infants are less severe than in toddlers and older children.’ The latest guidelines from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, released in January 2017, recommend that infants should be introduced to peanut-containing foods between four and six months of age.



These guidelines are a major shift from previous recommendations to avoid early introduction of peanut-containing products.



"We found that infants, unlike older children, have low-severity food-induced anaphylaxis, which should come as reassuring news to parents who are about to introduce their baby to potentially allergenic foods like peanuts," said lead author Waheeda Samady from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in the US.



"Since the early introduction of peanuts is now encouraged by national guidelines, it is understandable that parents might be fearful of triggering a serious reaction," Samady added.



For the study, the team analyzed data from 350 cases which included 47 infants, 43 toddlers, 96 young children and 171 school-aged children.



The analysis showed that 89 percent of the infants presented with gastrointestinal symptoms more frequently than any other age group.



Vomiting, in particular, was present in 83 percent of infants. Almost 94 percent of infants and 91 percent of toddlers presented with skin involvement more often than school-aged children.



Hives was the most common skin manifestation found in 70 percent of infants, the researchers said.



Any respiratory symptoms including a cough were more common in older age groups (17 percent in infants versus 44 percent in young children and 54 percent in school-aged children).



The research team also said that this result is a welcoming news for parents who want to introduce different kinds of food to their baby early.



Source: IANS Anaphylaxis is defined as a reaction that involves multiple systems in the body or a presentation with significant cardiac or respiratory symptoms.The latest guidelines from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, released in January 2017, recommend that infants should be introduced to peanut-containing foods between four and six months of age.These guidelines are a major shift from previous recommendations to avoid early introduction of peanut-containing products."We found that infants, unlike older children, have low-severity food-induced anaphylaxis, which should come as reassuring news to parents who are about to introduce their baby to potentially allergenic foods like peanuts," said lead author Waheeda Samady from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in the US."Since the early introduction of peanuts is now encouraged by national guidelines, it is understandable that parents might be fearful of triggering a serious reaction," Samady added.For the study, the team analyzed data from 350 cases which included 47 infants, 43 toddlers, 96 young children and 171 school-aged children.The analysis showed that 89 percent of the infants presented with gastrointestinal symptoms more frequently than any other age group.Vomiting, in particular, was present in 83 percent of infants. Almost 94 percent of infants and 91 percent of toddlers presented with skin involvement more often than school-aged children.Hives was the most common skin manifestation found in 70 percent of infants, the researchers said.Any respiratory symptoms including a cough were more common in older age groups (17 percent in infants versus 44 percent in young children and 54 percent in school-aged children).The research team also said that this result is a welcoming news for parents who want to introduce different kinds of food to their baby early.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: