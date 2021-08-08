by Shravanthi Vikram on  August 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM Child Health News
Infants Consume Non-recommended Milk
More than one-third of young children are provided with non-recommended milk by their caregivers, finds a survey published in the journal Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

"To assess the prevalence of serving non-recommended milk beverages (i.e., toddler milk and plant milk) in place of and in addition to recommended milk-based products (including commercially prepared infant formula and cow's milk) researchers surveyed US primary caregivers of infants (aged 6-11 months), infants in transitions (12 months), and toddlers (13 - 36 months)".

Most of the caregivers did not follow the expert recommendation to provide cow's milk to their infants (6-11 months) instead they served non-recommended milk like toddler milk and plant milk. They also gave them other milk products like infant formula.


"We explored the provision of recommended and non-recommended milk products to infants and toddlers, so we looked at infant formulas, toddler milks, cow milks, and non-dairy milks. We also wanted to find any sociodemographic factors that might be associated with the types of milks offered by caregivers of diverse backgrounds," says Maria J. Romo-Palafox - at Saint Louis University.

About two third of the caregivers served their children with recommended milk like breastfeeding, cow's milk and infant formula.

Researchers also found that the child's age, household income, and racial background of the caregiver were associated with the type of milk the children received. More research is needed to understand and interpret the product claims and marketing might affect the health.

According to Dr. Romo-Palafox "It's important to note that infant formulas are not inherently bad. We are glad this product exists for moms who cannot breastfeed. But the public should have all the information so they can make an informed decision about what is best for their baby,"

The study gives an opportunity to create awareness to healthcare providers about nutrient deficiencies, dehydration and under nutrition when providing non-recommended milk to infants instead of breast milk.



Source: Medindia

