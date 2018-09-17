medindia
Indonesia's Earthquake Hit Lombok Battles Against Malaria Outbreak

by Iswarya on  September 17, 2018 at 1:01 PM Tropical Disease News
Indonesia's earthquake hit West Lombok battles against malaria outbreak. It is stated that at least 137 people had been infected and among them, there are many babies and pregnant women.
Around 500 people lost their lives due to the earthquake and forced many to evacuate and live in shelters or tents because of aftershocks.

As a result, the malaria cases number is twice as high as in the same period last year, prompting the government of West Lombok to declare a state emergency. The government has taken measures to stop the disease from spreading such as taking blood samples, distributing mosquito nets and fogging.

Health emergency declaration will allow West Lombok government to seek 3. 4 billion rupiah (USD 230,000) in aid from both provincial and central government to handle the crisis.

The rainy season is expected to start next month in Indonesia, raising the alarm among people as malaria-carrying mosquitos could breed in stagnant water.

