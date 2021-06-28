Indonesia Aims to Vaccinate Kids and Youth by 2022

Indonesia vaccinated 4.8% of its population completely. Now, the country is moving forward to test the efficacy of vaccines in children.



Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, at a press conference, said, "We are currently reviewing which vaccines already have an Emergency Use Authorization for young people. What we have observed is that there are two on our list; Sinovac for those aged three to 17 years old and Pfizer for those aged 12-17 years old."



While the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds in the U.S, Sinovac got its Emergency Use Authorization only at the beginning of June from the World Health Organization.



‘The Government of Indonesia has vaccinated more than one crore people in their country. Now, the country is stepping towards testing two popular vaccines among young people.’

the country is investigating the potential usage of Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines in people under 18 years of age.



The country currently planned to vaccinate 181.5 million youth, who comprise about 70% of the country's population, by the first quarter of 2022.



"We can issue a comprehensive decision based on the data we have, policy data in other countries, and health scientific data on the EUA that have been given to vaccine companies," said Sadikin regarding the availability of vaccine data.







