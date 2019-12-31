medindia

Individualized Physical Therapy Decreases Incontinence, Pain in Men After Prostate Surgery

by Iswarya on  December 31, 2019 at 11:04 AM Menīs Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Individualized pelvic physical therapy program aimed at normalizing pelvic floor function can help reduce stress urinary incontinence and pelvic pain, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal International Urology and Nephrology.
Individualized Physical Therapy Decreases Incontinence, Pain in Men After Prostate Surgery
Individualized Physical Therapy Decreases Incontinence, Pain in Men After Prostate Surgery

For decades, therapy to strengthen pelvic muscles has been the standard treatment for men dealing with urinary incontinence after prostate surgery. But a new study from UT Southwestern's Departments of Urology and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation suggests that may not be the best approach. The study examined records from post-prostatectomy patients with stress urinary incontinence - meaning loss of bladder control while sneezing, bending over, etc. - who received physical therapy between 2009 and 2014. Researchers found most had some muscle "overactivity" - muscle tightness or spasms - rather than just muscle weakness, says Kelly M. Scott, M.D., an associate professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at UT Southwestern and first author of the study.

Show Full Article


Using exercise in an attempt to strengthen a tight or spasming muscle can be counterproductive, making the muscle tighter instead of stronger, says Michelle H. Bradley, a physical therapist with the Comprehensive Pelvic Rehabilitation Program in the Physical Medicine Department and a co-author of the study.

Of the 136 therapy patients whose records were reviewed for this study, 25 had only weak, or "underactive," pelvic floor muscles, 13 had overactive or tight muscles, and 98 had evidence of both, according to the study, now online and publishing soon in an upcoming issue of International Urology and Nephrology.

"That was actually a very surprising finding," Scott says of a large number of patients with both tight and weak pelvic floor muscles.

Tense muscles can be a protective mechanism after an injury from surgery, she explains. Part or all of the prostate surrounding the urethra is removed in a prostatectomy, usually because of cancer. "But the study's findings are counter to the prevailing idea, which is that these men must have very weak muscles."

Almost every patient has incontinence immediately after a prostatectomy, Scott says, but that percentage drops to about 5 to 20 percent within two years after surgery. Those who haven't seen improvement within two to six months should seek physical therapy, she says.

Standard treatment has focused on strengthening exercises, sometimes using so-called Kegel exercises that involve repetitions of contracting, then releasing, muscles. Recently, doctors and therapists have begun evaluating patients to determine the right therapy rather than assuming the problem was muscle weakness, Scott says. However, there have been few, if any, studies looking at the effectiveness of this targeted approach, she says.

"This is perhaps the first study to look at the type of muscle dysfunction present in men after they've had this surgery. Are the muscles actually weak and need to be strengthened, or are they actually tight and just need to be relaxed and lengthened?" she asks.

After a therapist's evaluation, the men - all patients of Claus Roehrborn, M.D., senior author of the study and a surgeon, professor, and chair of the Department of Urology - received therapy to either relax or strengthen their pelvic muscles.

In 87 percent, incontinence improved, with 58 percent achieving what is considered the optimal improvement of needing two or fewer protective pads per day, according to the study.

The pain was also a problem for 27 percent of the patients, the study showed. The number with pain dropped to 14 percent by the end of therapy, which averaged slightly more than four sessions. In those who still had some pain, the reported level was reduced. "This is the first study to show a decrease in post-prostatectomy pain after therapy," Scott says.

These findings should encourage others to launch studies to test individualized physical therapy, Roehrborn says.

"If patients can get stronger by relaxing their muscles, then there's more work to be done to figure out the best way to treat these patients," Scott says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Urinary Incontinence Symptom Evaluation

Urinary incontinence is loss of bladder control causing urine leakage. Severe urine leakage can happen when one coughs, sneezes, or during a sudden urge, where one is unable to visit the restroom in time.

Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises include exercises that make the muscles in the pelvic region stronger and benefit individuals with bowel control problems and urinary leakage.

Stress Incontinence

Stress incontinence is the most common type of urinary incontinence. Women are more prone to it than men.

Urinary Incontinence In Women - Study Compares Effectiveness of Botox A and Sacral Neuromodulation Treatments

New study compares efficacy of onabotulinum toxin A versus sacral neuromodulation treatments for urinary incontinence in women.

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Top 7 Benefits of Aquatic Therapy

Aquatic therapy, is a specialized therapy in a heated pool with waist or neck deep water. It can rehabilitate patients with chronic illness or injuries.

More News on:

Prostate CancerTrans-Urethral Resection of the ProstateReiki and Pranic HealingProstate Cancer: Treatment OptionsProstate Specific Antigen [PSA]Thoracic Outlet SyndromeMedical Management of Prostate CancerPhysiotherapyTop 7 Benefits of Aquatic Therapy
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)

Diabetes Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive