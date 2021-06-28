Indigo Offers Discount to COVID-19 Vaccinated Customers

Passengers who have availed the offer at the time of booking shall be required to furnish a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate, the statement added."Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal.This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination, but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo.We are committed to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean, clean flying machine," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo.The airline opened only limited inventory under the offer. It said that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion and will be available only on IndiGo website.Source: IANS