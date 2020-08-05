by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Indicators of Cancer Indicate Heart Failure too
Patients with heart failure, several known tumor markers can also be indicators of heart failure severity and progression.

In the study, researchers measured six markers that are indicators for various cancers-- including ovarian, breast, lung, pancreatic, colorectal, and germ cell cancers--in 2,079 patients with heart failure.

Several of the markers correlated strongly with known heart failure markers and also predicted which patients were most likely to die prematurely.


"Our study provides further fuel to the notion that cancer and cardiovascular disease are related, as we now demonstrate that pathways that are sensed by tumor markers are apparently also dysregulated in heart failure," said senior author Rudolf A. de Boer MD, PhD, of the University Medical Centre Groningen, in The Netherlands.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link
Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.
READ MORE
Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.
READ MORE
Papillary Thyroid Cancer
Papillary thyroid cancer accounts for almost 80 % of all thyroid cancer cases. Surgery and radioiodine therapy are the mostly used treatment options.
READ MORE
Penile Cancer
Penile cancer or cancer of the penis often affects adult males. Penile cancer may be treated with surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCongenital Heart DiseaseCancer FactsHeartCancerTattoos A Body ArtHealthy HeartPulmonary Arterial HypertensionStatinsMitral Valve Prolapse