Why Are Warm Nights During Heatwaves Becoming a Hidden Health Risk in India?

Heatwaves are no longer just a daytime problem—rising night temperatures and humidity are disrupting recovery, turning heat exposure into a continuous 24-hour health risk.

Nighttime and compound heatwaves as emerging climate risks in India's smart cities

Nighttime and compound heatwaves as emerging climate risks in India's smart cities

The urban heat island and thermal heat stress correlate with climate dynamics and energy budget variations in multiple urban environments

Intensification and spatial shifts of heatwave hotspot across India under climate and ENSO influences with health risk assessment

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why are warm nights during heatwaves considered dangerous?

A: Warm nights prevent the body from cooling down and recovering, leading to continuous heat stress that builds over time and increases health risks.

Q: How do humid conditions worsen heatwave effects at night?

A: Humidity slows down sweat evaporation, which traps heat in the body and reduces natural cooling, even during sleep.

Q: Which regions in India are currently facing warm nights and heat stress?

A: Northwest India (Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana), central regions (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh), and coastal states (Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh) are experiencing high heat and humid nights.

Q: What symptoms can warm nights during heatwaves cause?

A: People may experience fatigue, poor sleep, headaches, dizziness, dehydration, and a general feeling of heaviness or discomfort.

Q: Why are cities hotter at night during heatwaves?

A: Urban areas trap heat in buildings and roads during the day and release it slowly at night, a phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect.

Q: What precautions can help reduce heat stress at night?

A: Staying hydrated, improving ventilation, using light bedding, and avoiding heat exposure during the day can help the body cope better at night.