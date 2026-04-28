Why Are Warm Nights During Heatwaves Becoming a Hidden Health Risk in India?

Heatwaves are no longer just a daytime problem—rising night temperatures and humidity are disrupting recovery, turning heat exposure into a continuous 24-hour health risk.
- Warm nights prevent the body from cooling, leading to cumulative heat stress
- Indian Meteorological Department warns of 40–44°C temperatures and rising night-time heat across India
- Urban heat and humidity are worsening sleep disruption and health risks
This creates a continuous cycle of stress that builds silently over time. In India, this shift is becoming more evident.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned in a press release that temperatures are already ranging between 40°C and 44°C in several regions, with Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recording 44.5°C.
More importantly, the IMD has flagged warm night conditions in the northern plains and hot, humid weather in coastal regions, both of which significantly increase health risks (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
IMD Issues Comprehensive Heatwave Guidance as Temperatures Rise Across Regions
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Why Are Warm Nights Turning Heatwaves into a 24-Hour Health Risk?Heatwaves are no longer confined to daytime discomfort. The IMD has indicated that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across multiple regions, especially in northwest and central India, while humid conditions are expected to dominate coastal areas. What makes the current situation more concerning is that nights are not cooling down enough to allow the body to recover (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nighttime and compound heatwaves as emerging climate risks in India's smart cities
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Regions currently under significant heat stress include:
- Northwest India: Delhi, Rajasthan (including Sri Ganganagar), Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh
- Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha
- Coastal & Eastern Regions: Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
- Southern pockets: Kerala & Mahe (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Heat Wave Guidance
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Why Does the Body Struggle to Cool Down at Night?The body depends on a drop in temperature at night to recover from daytime heat. When that drop does not occur, internal cooling mechanisms become less effective.
Dr. H Guru Prasad explains: “The body actually relies on the night to cool down and recover from the heat it has been dealing with all day. When nights remain warm and humid, that recovery simply doesn’t happen.”
Even though sweating continues during sleep, it often goes unnoticed. This means fluid loss is not replaced, gradually leading to dehydration. Over consecutive nights, this results in fatigue, reduced tolerance to heat, and increased strain on people with underlying conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.
Scientific evidence supports this shift. The studies show that night-time heatwaves are rising faster than daytime ones, reducing the body’s recovery window and increasing cumulative heat stress. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nighttime and compound heatwaves as emerging climate risks in India's smart cities
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How Do Humidity and Cities Trap Heat Even After Sunset?Humidity makes heatwaves significantly harder for the body to handle. Normally, sweating cools the body through evaporation. But in humid air, this evaporation slows down, leaving the body overheated despite sweating.
Dr Prasad notes: “Sweat doesn’t evaporate efficiently, so heat gets trapped.”
This is why people often wake up feeling heavy, dizzy, or unrefreshed despite a full night of sleep. Urban environments intensify this effect. Cities such as Delhi and other densely built-up areas trap heat during the day and slowly release it at night. This is known as the urban heat island effect.
Research published in Sustainable Cities and Society confirms that urban areas remain significantly warmer than surrounding rural regions at night due to heat retention by concrete and infrastructure (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
The urban heat island and thermal heat stress correlate with climate dynamics and energy budget variations in multiple urban environments
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Dr. Sandeep Reddy Koppula highlights this shift: “Nights are no longer offering any real relief… The body remains in a mildly stressed state through the night.”
What Do Long-Term Studies Reveal About Rising Heat Risks in India?The current situation is part of a larger, long-term trend. Heatwaves in India are becoming more frequent, longer, and more intense.
A study published in Scientific Reports shows that heatwave frequency has increased dramatically over decades, average temperatures have risen by around 1°C, and heatwave-prone regions have expanded across central, western, and peninsular India (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Intensification and spatial shifts of heatwave hotspot across India under climate and ENSO influences with health risk assessment
Go to source).
Another critical finding from recent research is the rise in compound heatwaves, in which high daytime temperatures are followed by warm nights. This continuous exposure prevents recovery and increases overall health risk more than isolated daytime heat events.
What Tips Help Reduce Heat Stress Risks?Recognizing the growing threat, the IMD has issued detailed heatwave guidance along with its advisory. The focus is not just on avoiding daytime heat, but on reducing overall exposure across the day-night cycle.
The IMD advises avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, staying well hydrated throughout the day and evening, wearing light and breathable clothing, and avoiding strenuous activity during peak heat hours.
Special care is recommended for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.
The IMD has also emphasized that heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the coming days, making continuous precautions essential rather than occasional.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why are warm nights during heatwaves considered dangerous?
A: Warm nights prevent the body from cooling down and recovering, leading to continuous heat stress that builds over time and increases health risks.
Q: How do humid conditions worsen heatwave effects at night?
A: Humidity slows down sweat evaporation, which traps heat in the body and reduces natural cooling, even during sleep.
Q: Which regions in India are currently facing warm nights and heat stress?
A: Northwest India (Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana), central regions (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh), and coastal states (Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh) are experiencing high heat and humid nights.
Q: What symptoms can warm nights during heatwaves cause?
A: People may experience fatigue, poor sleep, headaches, dizziness, dehydration, and a general feeling of heaviness or discomfort.
Q: Why are cities hotter at night during heatwaves?
A: Urban areas trap heat in buildings and roads during the day and release it slowly at night, a phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect.
Q: What precautions can help reduce heat stress at night?
A: Staying hydrated, improving ventilation, using light bedding, and avoiding heat exposure during the day can help the body cope better at night.
References:
- IMD Issues Comprehensive Heatwave Guidance as Temperatures Rise Across Regions - (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2255487®=3&lang=1)
- Nighttime and compound heatwaves as emerging climate risks in India's smart cities - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1474706526001282)
- Heat Wave Guidance - (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/responsive/heatwave_guidance.php)
- The urban heat island and thermal heat stress correlate with climate dynamics and energy budget variations in multiple urban environments - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2210670723000331)
- Intensification and spatial shifts of heatwave hotspot across India under climate and ENSO influences with health risk assessment - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-38289-x)