What Will 50°C Summers Mean for India?

Written by Dr. Himanshi Porwal
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 2 2026 1:42 PM
India is heating up rapidly. As temperatures cross 50°C and lives remain at risk, a science-led strategy is reshaping how the country prepares for extreme heat.

What Will 50°C Summers Mean for India?
Highlights:
  • The South Asia Climate–Health Desk converts real-time weather data into actionable public health responses
  • South Asia faces temperatures above 50°C and 200,000+ heat-related deaths annually
  • India lost 247 billion labor hours to extreme heat in 2024, costing $194 billion in income
India can reduce heatwave deaths, but only by turning climate forecasts into fast, coordinated health action.
That is exactly what new national and regional initiatives aim to do as extreme heat tightens its grip across South Asia.

The scale of the crisis is becoming impossible to ignore:
  • India is facing longer, harsher, and more frequent heatwaves.
  • Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average.
  • In India and Pakistan, pre-monsoon temperatures regularly rise above 50°C.
  • Heat-related mortality in South Asia now exceeds 200,000 deaths every year.
  • In 2024 alone, heat exposure in India led to 247 billion potential labor hours lost.
  • That translated into an estimated $194 billion loss in income, particularly in the agriculture and construction sectors, according to the Lancet Countdown.
Some populations carry a disproportionate burden. Children, pregnant women, older adults, outdoor workers, and low-resource communities face the highest risk.

Rapid urbanization, shrinking green cover, and heat-trapping infrastructure further intensify exposure in cities. (1 Trusted Source
Indian, Regional, and Global Partners Launch Initiatives to Address Extreme Heat in South Asia

Go to source)


Health Effects of Global Warming/What is Global Warming?
Health Effects of Global Warming/What is Global Warming?
Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth’s atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.

Why Extreme Heat Is More Dangerous Than It Appears

Globally, heat stress is already the leading cause of weather-related deaths. Heat-related mortality among people over 65 years has increased by nearly 85% over the past two decades.

Between 2000 and 2019, an estimated 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred annually worldwide, with nearly half of them in Asia.

Extreme heat does far more than cause dehydration:
  • It worsens cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney disorders, and mental health conditions.
  • It increases the risk of accidents and can influence the spread of certain infectious diseases.
  • Heatstroke remains a medical emergency with a high case-fatality rate.
  • When hot days are followed by hot nights, the body cannot recover, placing cumulative stress on the heart and kidneys.
  • Power shortages during heatwaves can disrupt hospitals, water supply, and transport networks.
  • Productivity drops, schools close, and health services strain precisely when emergency admissions rise.
Recognizing the scale of this escalating crisis, global and regional leaders gathered at Mumbai Climate Week on February 20, 2026, to announce a coordinated effort designed to shift from reactive response to preventive protection (3 Trusted Source
New initiatives to prevent heat impacts in India announced at Mumbai Climate Week

Go to source).


Heat Waves Make It Tougher for Mental Health
Heat Waves Make It Tougher for Mental Health
Research has established links between rising heat and a range of mental health issues including mental fatigue, aggression, and even higher rates of suicide.

From Forecast to Frontline: Turning Heat Alerts Into Protection

The WHO–WMO (World Meteorological Organization) Climate and Health Joint Programme, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Wellcome unveiled two integrated initiatives designed to protect South Asians from extreme heat, a rapidly escalating threat to health and economic stability (2 Trusted Source
New initiatives launched to address extreme heat in South Asia

Go to source).

The first initiative, the South Asia Climate–Health Desk, is led by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in partnership with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other collaborators.

This new unit will translate climate and weather data into actionable public health decisions. It aims to strengthen early warning systems, improve risk assessments, and ensure health authorities can respond quickly before and during severe heat events. It represents one of the first Joint Programme units integrating research and operational climate-health domains.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD’s Director General of Meteorology and Permanent Representative of India to WMO, said:

“Extreme heat is a growing risk for lives and livelihoods in South Asia. IMD welcomes this partnership with IITM under the South Asia Climate-Health Desk, which will strengthen the science-to-services pathway, improve early warning support for health, and help decision-makers act in time to protect communities during severe heat events.”


Daily Water Intake
Daily Water Intake
Calculate how much glasses of water you need to drink each day to avoid dehydration using this daily water intake calculator.

Who Bears the Brunt? Mapping India’s Hidden Heat Risks

Complementing this effort is the South Asia Scientific Research Consortium, led by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, with participation from institutions including IITM and the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.

The consortium will deepen understanding of how heat affects people differently, depending on where they live, the work they do, and the conditions they face. By developing tailored heat-risk thresholds, the team aims to strengthen heat action planning, early warning systems, and preparedness strategies across one of the world’s most heat-vulnerable regions.

A single temperature threshold cannot protect everyone equally. Outdoor laborers in urban heat islands face different risks than elderly residents in rural areas. Informal settlements often trap more heat due to poor housing materials and limited green cover. Targeted risk mapping could transform response strategies.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for urgent global action to address rising heat risks. Asia is warming at nearly double the global average rate, intensifying extreme weather and placing mounting strain on health systems, livelihoods, ecosystems, and infrastructure.


Why Is South Asia a Hotspot for Extreme Heat Waves?
Why Is South Asia a Hotspot for Extreme Heat Waves?
South Asia is a hotspot for extreme heatwaves due to unique climate drivers like jet streams, dry soils, and heat transfer from arid regions, intensifying conditions.

Building a Climate-Ready Health System Before the Next Heatwave Hits

The two initiatives are funded through a US $11.5 million investment from The Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome under the WHO-WMO Climate and Health Joint Programme.

Dr. Alan Dangour, Director of Climate and Health at Wellcome, added:

“Rising temperatures due to climate change are a public health threat, endangering people's lives and livelihoods throughout the world. In South Asia, extreme heat is hitting communities hard — in particular children, pregnant people, older people, outdoor workers and those communities with the least resources to respond. We need to invest in science-led solutions that both cut emissions and build resilience, with public health at the core of decision-making. Wellcome is proud to work with partners and communities across South Asia to develop the evidence, tools and solutions that will ultimately improve health and save lives.”

These initiatives are the first components of a broader 2026 regional rollout. They align with the Global Heat Health Information Network and aim to bridge the long-standing gap between meteorological data and healthcare delivery.

South Asia is positioning itself at the forefront of integrated climate-health action. The threat is intensifying. The science is clearer than ever. The response is now becoming coordinated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is extreme heat becoming more dangerous in India?

A: Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves that increase health risks and mortality.

Q: Who is most vulnerable during heatwaves?

A: Children, pregnant women, older adults, outdoor workers, and low-income communities face the highest risk due to higher exposure and limited access to cooling.

Q: How does extreme heat affect the body?

A: Extreme heat can worsen heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney problems, and mental health conditions and may lead to life-threatening heatstroke.

Q: What is the South Asia Climateâ€“Health Desk?

A: It is a new initiative that connects weather forecasting with health systems to improve early warnings and protect communities before and during heatwaves.

Q: Can heatwave deaths actually be prevented?

A: Yes. Early warning systems, heat action plans, and targeted public health responses have been shown to significantly reduce heat-related deaths.


References:
  1. Indian, Regional, and Global Partners Launch Initiatives to Address Extreme Heat in South Asia - (https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/news/indian-regional-and-global-partners-launch-initiatives-to-address-extreme-heat-in-south-asia/)
  2. New initiatives launched to address extreme heat in South Asia - (https://wmo.int/media/news/new-initiatives-launched-address-extreme-heat-south-asia)
  3. New initiatives to prevent heat impacts in India announced at Mumbai Climate Week - (https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/mumbai-climate-week-india-extreme-heat-initiatives-announces-rockafeller-organisation-impacts-study-adaptation-2871557-2026-02-20)
