What Will 50°C Summers Mean for India?

India is heating up rapidly. As temperatures cross 50°C and lives remain at risk, a science-led strategy is reshaping how the country prepares for extreme heat.
- The South Asia Climate–Health Desk converts real-time weather data into actionable public health responses
- South Asia faces temperatures above 50°C and 200,000+ heat-related deaths annually
- India lost 247 billion labor hours to extreme heat in 2024, costing $194 billion in income
The scale of the crisis is becoming impossible to ignore:
- India is facing longer, harsher, and more frequent heatwaves.
- Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average.
- In India and Pakistan, pre-monsoon temperatures regularly rise above 50°C.
- Heat-related mortality in South Asia now exceeds 200,000 deaths every year.
- In 2024 alone, heat exposure in India led to 247 billion potential labor hours lost.
- That translated into an estimated $194 billion loss in income, particularly in the agriculture and construction sectors, according to the Lancet Countdown.
Rapid urbanization, shrinking green cover, and heat-trapping infrastructure further intensify exposure in cities.
Indian, Regional, and Global Partners Launch Initiatives to Address Extreme Heat in South Asia

Why Extreme Heat Is More Dangerous Than It AppearsGlobally, heat stress is already the leading cause of weather-related deaths. Heat-related mortality among people over 65 years has increased by nearly 85% over the past two decades.
Between 2000 and 2019, an estimated 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred annually worldwide, with nearly half of them in Asia.
Extreme heat does far more than cause dehydration:
- It worsens cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney disorders, and mental health conditions.
- It increases the risk of accidents and can influence the spread of certain infectious diseases.
- Heatstroke remains a medical emergency with a high case-fatality rate.
- When hot days are followed by hot nights, the body cannot recover, placing cumulative stress on the heart and kidneys.
- Power shortages during heatwaves can disrupt hospitals, water supply, and transport networks.
- Productivity drops, schools close, and health services strain precisely when emergency admissions rise.
New initiatives to prevent heat impacts in India announced at Mumbai Climate Week

From Forecast to Frontline: Turning Heat Alerts Into ProtectionThe WHO–WMO (World Meteorological Organization) Climate and Health Joint Programme, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Wellcome unveiled two integrated initiatives designed to protect South Asians from extreme heat, a rapidly escalating threat to health and economic stability (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
New initiatives launched to address extreme heat in South Asia

The first initiative, the South Asia Climate–Health Desk, is led by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in partnership with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other collaborators.
This new unit will translate climate and weather data into actionable public health decisions. It aims to strengthen early warning systems, improve risk assessments, and ensure health authorities can respond quickly before and during severe heat events. It represents one of the first Joint Programme units integrating research and operational climate-health domains.
Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD’s Director General of Meteorology and Permanent Representative of India to WMO, said:
“Extreme heat is a growing risk for lives and livelihoods in South Asia. IMD welcomes this partnership with IITM under the South Asia Climate-Health Desk, which will strengthen the science-to-services pathway, improve early warning support for health, and help decision-makers act in time to protect communities during severe heat events.”
Who Bears the Brunt? Mapping India’s Hidden Heat RisksComplementing this effort is the South Asia Scientific Research Consortium, led by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, with participation from institutions including IITM and the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.
The consortium will deepen understanding of how heat affects people differently, depending on where they live, the work they do, and the conditions they face. By developing tailored heat-risk thresholds, the team aims to strengthen heat action planning, early warning systems, and preparedness strategies across one of the world’s most heat-vulnerable regions.
A single temperature threshold cannot protect everyone equally. Outdoor laborers in urban heat islands face different risks than elderly residents in rural areas. Informal settlements often trap more heat due to poor housing materials and limited green cover. Targeted risk mapping could transform response strategies.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for urgent global action to address rising heat risks. Asia is warming at nearly double the global average rate, intensifying extreme weather and placing mounting strain on health systems, livelihoods, ecosystems, and infrastructure.
Building a Climate-Ready Health System Before the Next Heatwave HitsThe two initiatives are funded through a US $11.5 million investment from The Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome under the WHO-WMO Climate and Health Joint Programme.
Dr. Alan Dangour, Director of Climate and Health at Wellcome, added:
“Rising temperatures due to climate change are a public health threat, endangering people's lives and livelihoods throughout the world. In South Asia, extreme heat is hitting communities hard — in particular children, pregnant people, older people, outdoor workers and those communities with the least resources to respond. We need to invest in science-led solutions that both cut emissions and build resilience, with public health at the core of decision-making. Wellcome is proud to work with partners and communities across South Asia to develop the evidence, tools and solutions that will ultimately improve health and save lives.”
These initiatives are the first components of a broader 2026 regional rollout. They align with the Global Heat Health Information Network and aim to bridge the long-standing gap between meteorological data and healthcare delivery.
South Asia is positioning itself at the forefront of integrated climate-health action. The threat is intensifying. The science is clearer than ever. The response is now becoming coordinated.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why is extreme heat becoming more dangerous in India?
A: Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves that increase health risks and mortality.
Q: Who is most vulnerable during heatwaves?
A: Children, pregnant women, older adults, outdoor workers, and low-income communities face the highest risk due to higher exposure and limited access to cooling.
Q: How does extreme heat affect the body?
A: Extreme heat can worsen heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney problems, and mental health conditions and may lead to life-threatening heatstroke.
Q: What is the South Asia Climateâ€“Health Desk?
A: It is a new initiative that connects weather forecasting with health systems to improve early warnings and protect communities before and during heatwaves.
Q: Can heatwave deaths actually be prevented?
A: Yes. Early warning systems, heat action plans, and targeted public health responses have been shown to significantly reduce heat-related deaths.
References:
- Indian, Regional, and Global Partners Launch Initiatives to Address Extreme Heat in South Asia - (https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/news/indian-regional-and-global-partners-launch-initiatives-to-address-extreme-heat-in-south-asia/)
- New initiatives launched to address extreme heat in South Asia - (https://wmo.int/media/news/new-initiatives-launched-address-extreme-heat-south-asia)
- New initiatives to prevent heat impacts in India announced at Mumbai Climate Week - (https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/mumbai-climate-week-india-extreme-heat-initiatives-announces-rockafeller-organisation-impacts-study-adaptation-2871557-2026-02-20)