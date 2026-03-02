What Will 50°C Summers Mean for India?

India is heating up rapidly. As temperatures cross 50°C and lives remain at risk, a science-led strategy is reshaping how the country prepares for extreme heat.

Indian, Regional, and Global Partners Launch Initiatives to Address Extreme Heat in South Asia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is extreme heat becoming more dangerous in India?

A: Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves that increase health risks and mortality.

Q: Who is most vulnerable during heatwaves?

A: Children, pregnant women, older adults, outdoor workers, and low-income communities face the highest risk due to higher exposure and limited access to cooling.

Q: How does extreme heat affect the body?

A: Extreme heat can worsen heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney problems, and mental health conditions and may lead to life-threatening heatstroke.

Q: What is the South Asia Climateâ€“Health Desk?

A: It is a new initiative that connects weather forecasting with health systems to improve early warnings and protect communities before and during heatwaves.

Q: Can heatwave deaths actually be prevented?

A: Yes. Early warning systems, heat action plans, and targeted public health responses have been shown to significantly reduce heat-related deaths.