Unleashing the Power of Curcumin: A Natural Approach to Weight Management

Highlights:
- Curcumin in turmeric aids weight loss and reduces inflammation
- It shows promise in managing obesity-related conditions such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and metabolic syndrome
- Turmeric supplementation may be beneficial for weight management and overall health
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Curcumin in turmeric: a natural weight loss aid with anti-inflammatory benefits, shows promise for managing obesity-related conditions. #Curcumin #WeightLoss #Health’
Tweet it Now
Obesity is becoming a global health issue, and it is dangerously close to becoming an epidemic among Indians as well. Several studies are being conducted to identify as many natural chemicals as possible with fat-busting properties and incorporate them into diet correction approaches. Curcumin, found in turmeric, has regularly shown up in tests as useful in weight management as part of this effort. A new meta-analysis review published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition by Thai researchers found that taking curcumin supplements is associated with lower body mass index (BMI), body weight, and waist circumference in adults with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and metabolic syndrome (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The effect of curcumin supplementation on weight loss and anthropometric indices: an umbrella review and updated meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials
Go to source).
The effect of curcumin supplementation on weight loss and anthropometric indices: an umbrella review and updated meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials
Go to source).
Curcumin in Turmeric: A Natural Boost for Weight Loss and MetabolismThe study even suggested that, given the effects of curcumin on the subjects, any type of lifestyle change may include curcumin supplementation. This is mostly due to its antioxidative and anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as its role in increasing body metabolism, which stimulates fat and calorie burns. "Though the exact mechanism is not known, it decreases fat cell formation, increases fat cell death and alters fat-related hormones. And in this review, the effect of these properties has been confined only to the weight and waist circumference," says Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis CDOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences.
Optimal Dosage and Curcumin Formulations for Effective Weight LossMany studies have found that a daily dose of 1,600 mg of curcumin is required to achieve the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects required to facilitate weight loss. However, while taking a turmeric supplement, make sure it is mixed with piperine or black pepper to boost curcumin bioavailability for absorption. Otherwise, only turmeric will be useful. "Of the 50 included studies, there were three types of curcumin formulations such as whole compounds (N of turmeric rhizome, powder, or capsules = 5) with dosages ranging from 2000 to 3000 mg/d, curcumin extracts with dosages ranging from 500 to 1950 mg/d (N = 15), and bioavailability-enhanced formula (N = 27). The bioavailability-enhanced formula had various dosages, including curcumin ranging from 500 to 1000 mg and adding piperine 5 to 10 mg/d, nano curcumin ranging from 80 to 180 mg/d, liposome as phytosomal or phospholipid ranging from 250 to 1000 mg/d, micelles at 294 mg/d, and amorphous dispersion at 500 mg/d. BMI (in kg/m2) was classified according to the World Health Organization (WHO) as <25 (N = 2), 25-29.9 (N = 32), 30-34.9 (N =15), and 35.0-39.9 (N =1). All affected waistline measurements and weight before and after the intake," explains Dr Misra.
How Curcumin Targets Obesity-Related Cytokines and HormonesDr. Amy Myers, a functional medicine pioneer and New York Times bestselling author, has written about how obesity is linked to the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines. "This causes chronic inflammation in your gut, which wreaks havoc on your health and metabolism." The hormones leptin and adiponectin are secreted by your adipose tissue or body fat. Leptin aids in appetite control and fat storage. Adiponectin possesses anti-inflammatory properties, aids in metabolic regulation, and protects against insulin resistance.
Impact of Curcumin on Leptin, Adiponectin, and Metabolic SyndromeExcess body fat can now raise leptin levels while decreasing adiponectin levels. Adipose tissue malfunction and prolonged low-grade inflammation may result. Because inflammation and obesity are connected, reducing weight is difficult. According to research, curcumin may alleviate the inflammatory indicators associated with obesity...Curcumin was found to significantly lower weight, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference (WC). "What's especially noteworthy is that all of the over 1,600 subjects had metabolic syndrome and related disorders, which are known to stymie weight loss," she writes.
Anti-inflammatory and Weight Management Potential of Curcumin"Curcumin is a bioactive compound found in turmeric, a spice commonly used in traditional medicine and cooking. It has been found to have various health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer properties. Curcumin's anti-inflammatory properties have been particularly well-studied, as chronic inflammation is a contributing factor to many chronic diseases, which impact our weight profile," says Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, at Apollo Hospital.
Exploring Therapeutic Applications of Curcumin"Studies suggest that curcumin's anti-inflammatory properties may help alleviate symptoms of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and even depression. Additionally, curcumin has been shown to improve cognitive function and protect against age-related cognitive decline. Curcumin's antioxidant properties also make it a potential therapeutic agent for preventing and treating oxidative stress-related diseases, such as heart disease, Alzheimer's disease and certain types of cancer. While there is still much to learn about the potential health benefits of curcumin, the available research suggests that it may have promising therapeutic applications. However, it is important to note that further research is needed to determine the optimal dosage and duration of curcumin supplementation, as well as its potential interactions with other medications," she adds.
References:
- The effect of curcumin supplementation on weight loss and anthropometric indices: an umbrella review and updated meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials - (https:ajcn.nutrition.org/article/S0002-9165(23)46260-0/fulltext)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Reading
Latest India Special
Amrita Amyloid Center is India's first Center of Excellence for amyloidosis care. Discover how they provide improved patient outcomes with a multidisciplinary approach.
A new chemical and protein that could pave the way for new treatments to combat malaria, including drug-resistant strains, has been discovered.
PGIMER adopts Gene-Xpert for rapid tuberculosis testing, with highly sensitive technology providing results in two hours, contributing to India's efforts to eliminate TB by 2025.
Revolutionizing Influenza Diagnosis: Mobilo Diagnostics Launches Truenat H3N2/H1N1 Point-of-Care Test
Mobilo Diagnostics introduces Truenat H3N2/H1N1, a point-of-care Real-Time PCR test for confirmed diagnosis of influenza infections.
How to prevent H3N2 influenza virus infection? Living a healthy lifestyle and following precautionary measures are important to stop the spread of H3N2 infection.