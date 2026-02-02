Union Budget 2026-27: What It Means for India`s Health System

Union Budget 2026-27 boosts healthcare funding, infrastructure, and research, but gaps remain in primary care and environmental health.
Key Features of Budget 2026-2027
Go to source). However, there is one key issue standing right below the headline figures: can better treatment really provide healthier lives when preventive and primary care and environmental health are not prioritised and funded? This budget is an improvement, but it also provides loopholes that may affect the health outcomes in India in the coming years.
Union Health Budget 2026–27 at a GlanceThe cumulative growth of the health budget since 2014 has risen to 194% with long term expansion of public health spending.
|Programme
|Budget Estimates 2026–27 Allocation
|Change from Revised Estimates 2025–26
|Focus
|Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Total)
|1,06,530.42 crore
|~10% increase
|Strengthening healthcare delivery, infrastructure, workforce & research
|National Health Mission (NHM)
|39,390 crore
|6.17% increase
|Primary care, maternal & child health, disease control
|PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat)
|9,500 crore
|5.56% increase
|Health insurance coverage & hospital network expansion
|PM-ABHIM
|4,770 crore
|67.66% increase
|Critical care blocks, labs, and district hospitals
|PMSSY (AIIMS & Medical Colleges)
|11,307 crore
|3.73% increase
|New AIIMS, upgrades, and medical education infrastructure
|Department of Health Research (DHR)
|4,821 crore
|24% increase
|Medical research, innovation & evidence-based policy
|ICMR
|4,000 crore
|26.98% increase
|Biomedical, clinical & public health research
|NACO (HIV/AIDS & STDs)
|3,477 crore
|30.64% increase
|Disease control, blood safety & surveillance
|Allied Health Education (3-year plan)
|980 crore
|New / Phased
|1 lakh allied professionals, 1.5 lakh geriatric caregivers
|Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
|350 crore
|7.94% increase
|Digital health records, interoperability & telemedicine
|AIIMS New Delhi
|5,500.92 crore
|5.01% increase
|Advanced tertiary care & research
|Central Hospitals
|4,599.66 crore
|9.34% increase
|Operations, new infrastructure, upgrades
|CGHS & Pensioners’ Health
|8,697.86 crore
|7.29% increase
|Healthcare for govt employees & retirees
|Mental Health (NIMHANS & Institutes)
|Included across heads
|Expanded
|Regional mental health hubs
|Emergency & Trauma Care
|Policy commitment
|New
|24×7 trauma centres in every district hospital
|Drug Cost Relief
|Customs duty exemptions
|New
|17 cancer & rare disease drugs made cheaper
|Bio Pharma Shakti (5 years)
|₹10,000 crore
|New
|Boost biologics & biosimilars, trials & R&D ecosystem
Key Positives of the Union Health Budget 2026–27The Union health budget shows a strong overall growth in the health sector with a nearly 10% rise and 194% growth over 12 years, showing a sustained commitment to public health (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Budget 2026-2027
Go to source).
Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM)
- The PM-ABHIM aims to build strong health infrastructure across India, especially outside big cities—a big infrastructure push. This can improve district-level critical care and labs in terms of pandemic preparedness.
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS)
- New NIMHANS-style centres and regional institutes will bring quality mental healthcare beyond big cities, improving access for people in smaller towns and districts.
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)
- The CDSCO is set to receive significant budget allocations to enhance its regulatory framework and improve drug approval timelines.
Research and Biopharma
- In the field of Research and biopharma, the ₹10,000 crore Small & Medium Enterprises Growth Fund is a national initiative to boost India’s position as a global hub for clinical trials, biologics and innovations
Full Exemption of Basic Customs Duty on Drugs
- Customs duty exemptions for 17 cancer & rare disease drugs have been made cheaper, directly reducing out-of-pocket spending.
Medical Education and Workforce Expansion
- The medical education and workforce expansion could address long-term shortages of doctors, nurses and allied professionals.
- In line with the objective, 1.5 lakh geriatric caretakers would receive training in 2026 in areas like yoga, wellness techniques, and using medical and assistive technology.
AI-enabled Centres
- AI-enabled centres, robotic surgery, and transplant units in institutions aim to build a curative care ecosystem with a 1.15% rise in GDP.
Five Regional Medical Hubs
- The establishment of 5 regional medical hubs could support states established in partnership with the private sector.
- These hubs are aimed at combining medical services with educational and research facilities and include AYUSH centres, medical value tourism facilitation centres, and infrastructure for diagnostic, post-treatment care and rehabilitation.
Where the Union Health Budget 2026–27 Falls Short
Primary Healthcare Left Behind
- Though biopharma gets a big boost, primary healthcare and public infrastructure are still left behind, with no real increase after inflation and failing to address understaffed primary health sectors and infrastructure gaps.
Less Focus On Pollution Control
- With only ₹1,091 crore allocated despite worsening AQI and health burden, it is a major drawback, though not directly linked to health.
- Ignoring would possibly worsen health with increased non-communicable disease load and healthcare costs.
Big Picture Takeaway of Union Health Budget 2026-27Union Budget 2026-27 has enhanced the healthcare system of India in a great way by providing more funds, developing infrastructure, skills and medical research of the workforce. But without firm investments in pollution control and adaptation to climate change, such gains may be compromised by further increases in the number of preventable environment-related diseases.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How much is India's health budget for 2026-27?
A: â‚¹1.06 lakh crore, with a nearly 10% increase from last year.
Q: What is PM-ABHIM and why is it important?
A: It strengthens district hospitals, labs, and critical care infrastructure.
Q: Does the budget support mental health?
A: Yes, through expanded NIMHANS-style regional institutes.
Q: What is Bio Pharma Shakti?
A: A â‚¹10,000 crore fund to boost biologics, biosimilars, and clinical research.
Q: Are cancer drugs cheaper after Budget 2026?
A: Yes, 17 cancer and rare disease drugs get customs duty exemptions.
Q: Is primary healthcare adequately funded?
A: No, primary care growth remains modest after inflation.
Q: Why is environmental health a concern?
A: Low pollution control funding may increase non-communicable diseases.
