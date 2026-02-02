Union Budget 2026-27: What It Means for India`s Health System

Union Budget 2026-27 boosts healthcare funding, infrastructure, and research, but gaps remain in primary care and environmental health.

Highlights: Health allocation rises nearly 10%, strengthening infrastructure and research

PM-ABHIM and mental health institutes expand care beyond metros

Primary care, pollution control and climate health remain underfunded

Key Features of Budget 2026-2027



Union Health Budget 2026–27 at a Glance

Programme Budget Estimates 2026–27 Allocation Change from Revised Estimates 2025–26 Focus Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Total) 1,06,530.42 crore ~10% increase Strengthening healthcare delivery, infrastructure, workforce & research National Health Mission (NHM) 39,390 crore 6.17% increase Primary care, maternal & child health, disease control PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat) 9,500 crore 5.56% increase Health insurance coverage & hospital network expansion PM-ABHIM 4,770 crore 67.66% increase Critical care blocks, labs, and district hospitals PMSSY (AIIMS & Medical Colleges) 11,307 crore 3.73% increase New AIIMS, upgrades, and medical education infrastructure Department of Health Research (DHR) 4,821 crore 24% increase Medical research, innovation & evidence-based policy ICMR 4,000 crore 26.98% increase Biomedical, clinical & public health research NACO (HIV/AIDS & STDs) 3,477 crore 30.64% increase Disease control, blood safety & surveillance Allied Health Education (3-year plan) 980 crore New / Phased 1 lakh allied professionals, 1.5 lakh geriatric caregivers Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission 350 crore 7.94% increase Digital health records, interoperability & telemedicine AIIMS New Delhi 5,500.92 crore 5.01% increase Advanced tertiary care & research Central Hospitals 4,599.66 crore 9.34% increase Operations, new infrastructure, upgrades CGHS & Pensioners’ Health 8,697.86 crore 7.29% increase Healthcare for govt employees & retirees Mental Health (NIMHANS & Institutes) Included across heads Expanded Regional mental health hubs Emergency & Trauma Care Policy commitment New 24×7 trauma centres in every district hospital Drug Cost Relief Customs duty exemptions New 17 cancer & rare disease drugs made cheaper Bio Pharma Shakti (5 years) ₹10,000 crore New Boost biologics & biosimilars, trials & R&D ecosystem

Key Positives of the Union Health Budget 2026–27

Budget 2026-2027



Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM)

The PM-ABHIM aims to build strong health infrastructure across India, especially outside big cities—a big infrastructure push. This can improve district-level critical care and labs in terms of pandemic preparedness.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS)

New NIMHANS-style centres and regional institutes will bring quality mental healthcare beyond big cities, improving access for people in smaller towns and districts.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)

The CDSCO is set to receive significant budget allocations to enhance its regulatory framework and improve drug approval timelines.

Research and Biopharma

In the field of Research and biopharma, the ₹10,000 crore Small & Medium Enterprises Growth Fund is a national initiative to boost India’s position as a global hub for clinical trials, biologics and innovations

Full Exemption of Basic Customs Duty on Drugs

Customs duty exemptions for 17 cancer & rare disease drugs have been made cheaper, directly reducing out-of-pocket spending.

Medical Education and Workforce Expansion

The medical education and workforce expansion could address long-term shortages of doctors, nurses and allied professionals.

In line with the objective, 1.5 lakh geriatric caretakers would receive training in 2026 in areas like yoga, wellness techniques, and using medical and assistive technology.

AI-enabled Centres

AI-enabled centres, robotic surgery, and transplant units in institutions aim to build a curative care ecosystem with a 1.15% rise in GDP.

Five Regional Medical Hubs

The establishment of 5 regional medical hubs could support states established in partnership with the private sector.

These hubs are aimed at combining medical services with educational and research facilities and include AYUSH centres, medical value tourism facilitation centres, and infrastructure for diagnostic, post-treatment care and rehabilitation.

Where the Union Health Budget 2026–27 Falls Short

Primary Healthcare Left Behind

Though biopharma gets a big boost, primary healthcare and public infrastructure are still left behind, with no real increase after inflation and failing to address understaffed primary health sectors and infrastructure gaps.

Less Focus On Pollution Control

With only ₹1,091 crore allocated despite worsening AQI and health burden, it is a major drawback, though not directly linked to health.

Ignoring would possibly worsen health with increased non-communicable disease load and healthcare costs.

Big Picture Takeaway of Union Health Budget 2026-27

Frequently Asked Questions Q: How much is India's health budget for 2026-27? A: â‚¹1.06 lakh crore, with a nearly 10% increase from last year. Q: What is PM-ABHIM and why is it important? A: It strengthens district hospitals, labs, and critical care infrastructure. Q: Does the budget support mental health? A: Yes, through expanded NIMHANS-style regional institutes. Q: What is Bio Pharma Shakti? A: A â‚¹10,000 crore fund to boost biologics, biosimilars, and clinical research. Q: Are cancer drugs cheaper after Budget 2026? A: Yes, 17 cancer and rare disease drugs get customs duty exemptions. Q: Is primary healthcare adequately funded? A: No, primary care growth remains modest after inflation. Q: Why is environmental health a concern? A: Low pollution control funding may increase non-communicable diseases.

From life-saving drugs to district hospitals and digital health records, the Union Health Budget 2026-27 signals a decisive push to strengthen India's healthcare system. With nearly a 10% increase, the budget promises stronger hospitals, more trained health workers, expanded mental healthcare, and a bold boost for medical research and biopharma innovation.

However, there is one key issue standing right below the headline figures: primary care, pollution control, and climate-responsive health planning remain underfunded.

This budget is an improvement, but it also provides loopholes that may affect the health outcomes in India in the coming years.

The cumulative growth of the health budget shows long term expansion of public health spending.

The Union health budget shows a strong overall growth in the health sector, showing a sustained commitment to public health.

Union Budget 2026-27 has enhanced the healthcare system of India in a great way by providing more funds, developing infrastructure, skills and medical research of the workforce. But without firm investments in pollution control and adaptation to climate change, such gains may be compromised by further increases in the number of preventable environment-related diseases.