India`s Youth Rank 60th in Mental Health

Global Mind Health 2025 ranks Indian youth 60th in MHQ scores and seniors 49th, highlighting measurable generational differences in mental health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did Indian youth rank 60th in mental health globally?

A: The ranking reflects MHQ scores from a large international survey. Lower scores among youth were associated with weaker family bonds and higher ultra-processed food consumption, though causation was not established.

Q: What does a Mind Health Quotient score of 33 mean?

A: An MHQ score of 33 falls within the Distressed or Struggling range, indicating below-average emotional and cognitive functioning compared to expected norms.

Q: Is this a clinical trial or a survey study?

A: This is a cross-sectional observational survey using standardized digital self-report assessments across 84 countries.

Q: Are older Indians mentally healthier than youth according to this report?

A: Yes. Adults aged 55 and above scored near 96 to 100, aligning with functional population norms, significantly higher than youth scores.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for ongoing mental health concerns?

A: Individuals experiencing persistent anxiety, mood changes, or difficulty functioning should consult a psychiatrist or a clinical psychologist for assessment and evidence-based care.