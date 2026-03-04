India`s Youth Rank 60th in Mental Health

Global Mind Health 2025 ranks Indian youth 60th in MHQ scores and seniors 49th, highlighting measurable generational differences in mental health.
- Youth MHQ average 33, ranking 60th among 84 nations
- Seniors scored 96, ranking 49th globally
- Weak family bonds linked to nearly 4-fold higher distress
Go to source). Their average Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) score was 33, placing them in the “Distressed or Struggling” range. In contrast, Indians aged 55 years and above recorded an average MHQ score of 96, ranking 49th globally and aligning closely with expected functional norms.
The Global Mind Health 2025 findings are based on a large cross-sectional observational survey conducted during 2024 and 2025. The global dataset includes more than one million internet-enabled respondents across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. In India, 78,093 individuals participated, including 29,594 aged 18 to 34 and 24,088 aged 55 years and above. The assessment used standardized digital questionnaires.
The Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) is a composite index evaluating 47 aspects of mental functioning across emotional regulation, cognition, resilience, social self, and physical well-being.
The Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) scores are categorized into five functional ranges:
- Distressed (-100 to -51) – Individuals in this range are likely experiencing severe and persistent mental health difficulties that substantially impair daily functioning, relationships, or work capacity.
- Struggling (-50 to 0) – This category reflects frequent mental health challenges such as difficulty regulating emotions, reduced focus, or impaired resilience, though some functional capacity remains.
- Managing (1 to 50) – Individuals generally cope with daily demands but may experience occasional stress-related or emotional symptoms that do not significantly disrupt functioning.
- Succeeding (51 to 100) – This range indicates good emotional regulation, cognitive functioning, and social stability, with effective stress management and overall psychological well-being.
- Thriving (Above 100) – Individuals demonstrate strong resilience, high life satisfaction, emotional balance, and positive social functioning beyond expected norms.
Youth Mental Health Ranking Across 84 CountriesKey findings from the Global Mind Health 2025 analysis include:
- Indian youth recorded an average MHQ score of 33, ranking 60th among 84 countries.
- Adults aged 55 years and above maintained MHQ scores near 100, consistent with expected functional norms since measurements began in 2019.
- Individuals under 35 experienced a measurable decline in MHQ scores during the COVID-19 pandemic and have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
- Across all 84 participating countries, younger adults scored lower than those aged above 55, indicating a consistent global age-related pattern.
- Several Sub-Saharan African nations reported relatively higher youth MHQ scores compared to multiple developed economies.
- The generational mental health gap observed in India reflects this broader international trend rather than an isolated national finding.
Family Bonds, Diet, and Smartphone Exposure Linked to MHQThe report evaluated four behavioral and lifestyle dimensions associated with mind health: family closeness, spirituality, ultra-processed food consumption, and age at first smartphone exposure.
Key behavioral and lifestyle associations identified in the Indian dataset include:
- Family closeness: 64 percent of respondents aged 18 to 34 reported being close to their families, compared to 78 percent among those aged above 55.
- Risk differential: Individuals reporting weak family relationships were nearly four times more likely to fall into the Distressed or Struggling MHQ categories.
- Distress comparison: 44 percent of those not close to family members had distressed MHQ scores, compared to 12 percent among those reporting strong family bonds.
- Ultra-processed food intake: Consumption was reported by 44 percent of young adults versus 11 percent among seniors.
- Smartphone exposure: The average age of first smartphone exposure in India was 16.5 years, ranking 71st globally, although younger cohorts report earlier access.
Productivity and Social Function Correlate with MHQ ScoresResearchers report that MHQ scores show a linear relationship with productivity measures. Lower MHQ scores were also associated with reduced scores on the Social Self subdomain, which reflects social stability and relationship functioning. Population-level analyses suggest that lower Social Self scores correlate negatively with rates of violent crime.
Despite increased global spending on mental health services and research over the past decade, youth MHQ outcomes have not shown consistent improvement across countries.
TakeawayThe Global Mind Health 2025 report documents a measurable generational difference in India’s mental health status, with youth scoring significantly lower than older adults on standardized MHQ assessments. Based on a large cross-sectional dataset, the findings highlight associations between social connectedness, dietary patterns, and early digital exposure with mental functioning. While causation cannot be inferred, the results provide a structured international benchmark for understanding generational trends in mental health.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why did Indian youth rank 60th in mental health globally?
A: The ranking reflects MHQ scores from a large international survey. Lower scores among youth were associated with weaker family bonds and higher ultra-processed food consumption, though causation was not established.
Q: What does a Mind Health Quotient score of 33 mean?
A: An MHQ score of 33 falls within the Distressed or Struggling range, indicating below-average emotional and cognitive functioning compared to expected norms.
Q: Is this a clinical trial or a survey study?
A: This is a cross-sectional observational survey using standardized digital self-report assessments across 84 countries.
Q: Are older Indians mentally healthier than youth according to this report?
A: Yes. Adults aged 55 and above scored near 96 to 100, aligning with functional population norms, significantly higher than youth scores.
Q: Which specialist should I consult for ongoing mental health concerns?
A: Individuals experiencing persistent anxiety, mood changes, or difficulty functioning should consult a psychiatrist or a clinical psychologist for assessment and evidence-based care.
Reference:
- Global Mind Project - (https://sapienlabs.org/global-mind-project/)