India's MRI Evolution: From Import Dependency to Homegrown Mastery

With the world's largest population, India is experiencing an alarming rise in chronic and lifestyle diseases. With a growing emphasis on medical diagnosis before therapy and a growing need for improved imaging tools, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems have emerged as a vital diagnostic tool (1). As a result, GlobalData, a major data and analytics organization, predicts that the domestic MRI systems market will continue to rise at a compound yearly growth rate of more than 13%, reaching $950 by 2030.



India's Growing MRI Dominance

According to GlobalData's recent analysis, "India MRI Systems Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, and Forecast, 2015-2033," India would account for approximately 18% of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) MRI systems market in 2023.