India`s HIV Prevention: Fortifying Contraceptive Supply Strategies

India’s contraceptive supply can be secured by replacing administrative gaps with digital tools for stable HIV prevention.
- India is digitizing its health supply chains through integrated logistics to eliminate administrative procurement delays
- Indian government is building medical reserves to shield national health goals from global geopolitical shocks
- Ensuring consistent condom access remains a critical priority for meeting India’s HIV prevention targets
The 2015 Contraceptive Procurement Crisis: Administrative FailureIn 2015, India experienced a significant shortage of condoms within the public distribution system. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG) performance audit (Report 25 of 2017) confirmed that administrative failures in finalizing procurement contracts led to widespread stock-outs (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Performance audit of the Reproductive and Child Health under National Rural Health Mission laid in Parliament
Go to source).
In high-fertility states like Bihar, Rajasthan, and UP, essential contraceptives were unavailable in health centers due to these delays.
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact High-Risk HIV Groups
The primary cause was a breakdown in the central public procurement system. Under standard policy, the Ministry of Health is mandated to procure 75% of its stock from the public sector unit, Hindustan Latex Limited (HLL) lifecare, while the remaining 25% is sourced from private manufacturers via tenders.
Between 2012 and 2015, long-drawn price negotiations and the cancellation of existing tenders created a supply vacuum. Scientific evidence suggests that these administrative delays in tendering processes directly correlate with a reduction in the coverage and impact of national family planning programs (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Family planning in India: The way forward
Go to source).
The shortage posed a direct threat to India’s gains in HIV/AIDS prevention. As the world’s third-largest population of HIV-infected individuals, India relies on free distribution to reach high-risk groups (HRGs).
The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) utilizes a total market approach, where subsidized supplies are vital for those who cannot afford commercial brands. Research indicates that interrupted supply chains leave high-risk groups unprotected, as social stigma and cost prevent them from buying commercial brands. This increases HIV risks (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
National Aids Control Organisation | Condom Promotion
Go to source).
The 2024-2025 Global Health Supply Chain Crisis: Geopolitical ImpactWhile the 2015 crisis was internal, the more recent shortage in 2024-2025 stems from external shocks, specifically the escalation of conflict in West Asia. This highlights how global geopolitics directly affects local health affordability.
Maritime Instability: Rising Costs of Silicone Oil and Medical-Grade Raw Materials
The ongoing instability in West Asia has significantly impacted the Global Value Chain (GVC) for medical consumables. Indian manufacturers are facing a critical surge in input costs due to the disruption of maritime lanes in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.
Evidence from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) confirms that maritime disruptions in the Red Sea have led to an 82% decrease in container tonnage through the Suez Canal.
This massive drop in cargo volume has resulted in severe shortages of raw materials, including essential medical-grade inputs such as silicone oil and specialized polymers. Furthermore, heightened freight rates and logistical diversions have led to significantly longer lead times for Indian healthcare manufacturers (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Navigating Troubled Waters
Go to source).
Geopolitical Inflation: Threats to Healthcare Affordability and Supply Resilience
As the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) eLibrary notes, these maritime delays do not just stall products; they drive systemic inflation, making consistent access to reproductive health tools and life-saving medical devices increasingly difficult for the Indian public (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
From Ports to Prices: The Inflationary Effects of Global Supply Chain Disruptions
Go to source).
Academic reviews on Manufacturing Supply Chain Resilience (MSCR) confirm that medical GVCs are highly vulnerable to macro-level shocks and geopolitical tensions. These disruptions compel costly GVC reconfigurations, where manufacturers must find alternate, often more expensive, routes or suppliers to preserve value and ensure production continuity (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
Manufacturing Supply Chain Resilience Amid Global Value Chain Reconfiguration: An Enhanced Bibliometricâ€“Systematic Literature Review
Go to source.
Retail Price Hikes: Risks to Consistent Contraceptive Use
Unlike the 2015 crisis which affected free supplies, this situation has hit the commercial retail sector. Manufacturers have passed on increased production and logistics costs to consumers. High price sensitivity in low-income Indian demographics means that even small price increases can lead to a substitution effect, where users move toward less reliable traditional methods of contraception or discontinue use entirely (7✔ ✔Trusted Source
Condom Using Perception Among Sex-Buying Men in India
Go to source).
Understanding HIV Transmission and Modern Prevention StrategiesAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a manageable chronic health condition that attacks the body's immune system. If not treated with antiretroviral drugs, it can lead to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) (8✔ ✔Trusted Source
HIV and AIDS
Go to source).
Essential Protocols for HIV Transmission and Prevention
- Transmission Routes: HIV is transmitted through the exchange of specific body fluids, including blood, breast milk, semen, and vaginal secretions. It is not transmitted through everyday contact such as kissing, hugging, shaking hands, or sharing personal objects, food, or water.
- Barrier Protection: Using male or female condoms correctly during every instance of sexual intercourse is a primary method for preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
- Medical Prevention: Individuals at high risk can take Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent infection. Following potential exposure, Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) can be taken within 72 hours to prevent the virus from establishing an infection.
- Treatment as Prevention: Consistent Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) allows people living with HIV to reach an undetectable viral load, which effectively eliminates the risk of sexual transmission to others.
Strengthening Health Security through Self-Reliance and Digital IntegrationTo ensure the security of India’s health future, the focus must shift toward ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) and digitized logistics.
Enhancing Medical Procurement and Supply Chain Visibility
The Indian government is advancing digital health infrastructure through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) and the Family Planning Logistics Management Information System (FPLMIS) (9✔ ✔Trusted Source
Integrated Health Information Platform | National Health Programmes
Go to source).
These systems provide end-to-end visibility for medical supplies, specifically ensuring that contraceptives are tracked from central warehouses to rural health centers in real-time. This integration serves as a proven domestic solution to the procurement and distribution gaps observed in previous years (10✔ ✔Trusted Source
Update on National Family Planning Program
Go to source) (11✔ ✔Trusted Source
Government Of India Health And Family Welfare
Go to source).
Strategic Buffer Stocking and Regional Commodity Security
Reducing reliance on volatile trade routes for raw materials like silicone oil is essential to buffer against geopolitical shocks. To align with established national safety standards, India’s health programs should maintain a six-month strategic reserve of essential contraceptives at the regional level.
According to NACO’s Standard Operating Procedures for Supply Chain Management, a six-month maximum inventory level is a recognized benchmark for ensuring commodity security against procurement leads and supply volatility (12✔ ✔Trusted Source
Standard Operating Procedures for Supply Chain Management under National AIDS Control Programme
Go to source).
Ensuring Lasting Stability in India’s Health Supply NetworksIndia’s progress in stabilizing its population and reducing HIV transmission depends on a resilient supply chain. Whether the obstacle is a procurement delay in New Delhi or a conflict in West Asia, the result is reduced protection for vulnerable citizens. A comprehensive health strategy must prioritize a frictionless, digitized, and self-reliant supply network.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why is there a shortage of contraceptives in India?
A: Shortages happen due to internal administrative delays in signing contracts and global conflicts that block the import of raw materials like medical polymers.
Q: How does a war in West Asia affect my local clinic?
A: Global conflicts disrupt shipping lanes in the Red Sea, causing higher freight costs and shortages of materials needed to manufacture health supplies in India.
Q: What is India doing to prevent future shortages?
A: India is digitizing its supply chain through the FPLMIS portal to track stocks in real-time and building six-month reserves to handle sudden supply shocks.
Q: Can HIV be transmitted if the viral load is undetectable?
A: No, people on consistent ART who achieve an undetectable viral load cannot sexually transmit HIV to others.
Q: What should I do if my local health center is out of stock?
A: You can check nearby centers or look for subsidized brands. Digital platforms like the Integrated Health Information Platform are helping to fix these gaps.
References:
- Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Performance audit of the Reproductive and Child Health under National Rural Health Mission laid in Parliament - (https://cag.gov.in/uploads/PressRelease/PR-Press-Release-Report-No-25-of-2017-1-05f605e3e640741-17296454.pdf)
- Family planning in India: The way forward - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6469373/)
- National Aids Control Organisation | Condom Promotion - (https://naco.mohfw.gov.in/condom-promotion)
- Navigating Troubled Waters - (https://unctad.org/system/files/official-document/osginf2024d2_en.pdf)
- From Ports to Prices: The Inflationary Effects of Global Supply Chain Disruptions - (https://www.elibrary.imf.org/view/journals/001/2026/026/article-A001-en.xml?hl=en-IN)
- Manufacturing Supply Chain Resilience Amid Global Value Chain Reconfiguration: An Enhanced Bibliometric–Systematic Literature Review - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/396243857_Manufacturing_Supply_Chain_Resilience_Amid_Global_Value_Chain_Reconfiguration_An_Enhanced_Bibliometric-Systematic_Literature_Review)
- Condom Using Perception Among Sex-Buying Men in India - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283290190_Condom_Using_Perception_Among_Sex-Buying_Men_in_India)
- HIV and AIDS - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hiv-aids)
- Integrated Health Information Platform | National Health Programmes - (https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/#!/)
- Update on National Family Planning Program - (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1883140®=3&lang=2)
- Government Of India Health And Family Welfare - (https://eparlib.sansad.in/bitstream/123456789/704632/1/55337.pdf)
- Standard Operating Procedures for Supply Chain Management under National AIDS Control Programme - (https://naco.mohfw.gov.in/sites/default/files/Standard%20Operating%20Procedures%20for%20SCM%20under%20NACP.pdf)
Source-Medindia