India`s HIV Prevention: Fortifying Contraceptive Supply Strategies

India’s contraceptive supply can be secured by replacing administrative gaps with digital tools for stable HIV prevention.

Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Performance audit of the Reproductive and Child Health under National Rural Health Mission laid in Parliament

Family planning in India: The way forward

From Ports to Prices: The Inflationary Effects of Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Condom Using Perception Among Sex-Buying Men in India

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is there a shortage of contraceptives in India?

A: Shortages happen due to internal administrative delays in signing contracts and global conflicts that block the import of raw materials like medical polymers.

Q: How does a war in West Asia affect my local clinic?

A: Global conflicts disrupt shipping lanes in the Red Sea, causing higher freight costs and shortages of materials needed to manufacture health supplies in India.

Q: What is India doing to prevent future shortages?

A: India is digitizing its supply chain through the FPLMIS portal to track stocks in real-time and building six-month reserves to handle sudden supply shocks.

Q: Can HIV be transmitted if the viral load is undetectable?

A: No, people on consistent ART who achieve an undetectable viral load cannot sexually transmit HIV to others.

Q: What should I do if my local health center is out of stock?

A: You can check nearby centers or look for subsidized brands. Digital platforms like the Integrated Health Information Platform are helping to fix these gaps.