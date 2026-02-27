India to Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination for 14-Year-Old Girls Nationwide

Can free HPV vaccination for 14-year-old girls cut future cervical cancer deaths in India?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the HPV vaccine and why is India introducing it for teenage girls?

A: The HPV vaccine protects against high-risk human papillomavirus types that cause most cervical cancers. India plans to introduce it to prevent future cancer cases.

Q: How common is cervical cancer in India?

A: India records more than 123,000 new cervical cancer cases and about 77,000 deaths each year, making it a major public health issue.

Q: Is the HPV vaccine safe for 14-year-old girls?

A: Yes. Extensive global safety data reviewed by the World Health Organization confirm that HPV vaccines are safe with mostly mild side effects.

Q: How effective is the HPV vaccine in preventing cervical cancer?

A: Clinical trials show more than 90 percent protection against high-risk HPV types responsible for most cervical cancers when given before exposure.

Q: Do girls who receive the HPV vaccine still need screening later?

A: Yes. Vaccinated women should still undergo regular cervical cancer screening in adulthood for comprehensive protection.