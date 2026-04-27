Heatwave Crisis in India: Advisory, Symptoms, and Prevention

When temps touch 45°C, India declares a heatwave - doctors say: hydrate, stay indoors, and know the danger signs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When does India officially declare a heatwave?

A: According to IMD criteria, a heatwave is considered when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40Â°C for plains and 30Â°C for hilly regions. When the actual maximum temperature holds at 45Â°C or above, irrespective of what is considered the normal maximum for that area, a heatwave is officially declared.

Q: Why is thirst not a reliable sign of dehydration during a heatwave?

A: The AYUSH Ministry's advisory specifically states that thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. By the time you feel thirsty, your body may already be significantly low on fluids. The advice is to drink water regularly throughout the day, regardless of whether you feel thirsty or not.

Q: What should I do if someone collapses from heat stroke?

A: Call 108 or 102 immediately. While waiting for help, move the person to a cool place, apply cold water to large areas of their skin or clothing, and fan them as much as possible. Do not delay - heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Q: What are the best traditional Indian drinks to cool the body during a heatwave?

A: The AYUSH advisory recommends lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, sattu with jaggery or rock salt, bael sharbat, and sugarcane juice. Traditional preparations like Nimbukaphala Panaka (lemon drink), Amra Prapanaka (raw mango drink), and Chincha Panaka (tamarind drink) are also included in the official advisory.

Q: Which Indian states are under extreme heatwave conditions in April 2026?

A: Regions flagged for extreme heatwave conditions include Telangana and Rayalaseema, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Rajasthan.