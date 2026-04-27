Heatwave Crisis in India: Advisory, Symptoms, and Prevention

When temps touch 45°C, India declares a heatwave - doctors say: hydrate, stay indoors, and know the danger signs.
- India officially declares a heatwave when temperatures hit 45°C - and several states are already there
- Heat stroke is a medical emergency: a core body temperature of 40°C demands immediate action and a call to 108
- Thirst is NOT a reliable sign of dehydration during a heatwave - drink water before your body even asks for it.
Heat Wave - Guidelines and Advisories - NDMA
Go to source). With the government issuing official advisories, doctors warning about dangerous dehydration, and India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) publishing detailed guidance on who is most at risk and how to stay safe, the message is hard to ignore: this summer is different, and it demands to be taken seriously.
What Exactly Is a Heatwave and Just How Dangerous Can It Get in India?A heatwave is not simply a hot day. It is a period of abnormally high temperatures, exceeding the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season. In India, heatwaves strike between March and June, and in some rare cases extend all the way into July. They are most common in the North-Western parts of the country.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sets the bar clearly: a heatwave is considered when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C for plains and at least 30°C for hilly regions. And when the actual maximum temperature holds at 45°C or above, regardless of what is normal for that region, a heatwave is officially declared.
The more troubling story, though, is the trajectory. Fueled by climate change, peak temperatures are rising and heatwaves are becoming longer, fiercer, and more frequent — a pattern playing out globally, and felt acutely in India with each passing year.
The human cost is no longer a projection. Casualties are climbing, and the physiological strain these conditions place on the body can be fatal. Those are not words chosen for effect — they are the official findings of India's own disaster management authority.
Which Indian States Are Under Heatwave Red Alert??As of mid-April 2026, several regions are likely to face extreme heatwave conditions until at least April 20. These include:
Heatwave Advisory (Mid-April 2026)
|Region Category
|Affected Areas
|South India
|Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka
|Central India
|Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada
|East India
|Odisha, Jharkhand
|West India
|West Rajasthan
That is a wide stretch of the country, covering tens of millions of people. If you or anyone you care about lives in any of these regions, this is not the moment to be casual about the heat. Doctors are specifically stressing hydration, and the government has issued formal advisories to back that up.
Know the Heat Stroke Warning Signs Before It Is Too LateThe AYUSH Ministry's Public Health Advisory spells out exactly what to watch for, and the list is longer than most people expect.
In adults, warning signs include confusion or disorientation, hot red dry skin, a core body temperature of 40°C (104°F) or above, throbbing headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, and rapid heartbeat or shallow breathing. In children, watch for refusal to feed, excessive irritability, sunken eyes, decreased urine output, lethargy, or seizures (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Public Health Advisory: Extreme Heat/Heatwave
Go to source).
Heat stroke is a medical emergency.
- If someone has a high body temperature and is unconscious, confused, or has stopped sweating, call 108 or 102 immediately. While help is on the way, move them to a cool place, apply cold water to their skin, and fan them continuously.
- For muscle cramps after physical activity in the heat, rest in a cool spot and drink ORS. If cramps last beyond an hour, get medical attention.
The Official Heatwave Dos and Don'ts That Could Protect Your LifeBoth NDMA and the AYUSH Ministry have put out clear, practical guidance. Here is what you should be doing this season, and what you really need to stop doing.
Do's
- Drink water throughout the day, even when you do not feel thirsty — by the time thirst kicks in, your body is already running low.
- Reach for natural coolers like lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, or fruit juice with a pinch of salt, and keep ORS handy for when you need it most.
- Load up on water-rich fruits and vegetables — watermelon, oranges, cucumber, and grapes go a long way in keeping you hydrated from the inside.
- Dress smart: thin, loose, light-coloured cotton is your best defence. Step out with an umbrella, hat, or a simple towel over your head.
- Stay indoors as much as possible, particularly during midday. Keep curtains shut on the sunny side during the day, and throw the windows open at night to let the cool air in.
- If you must go out, choose early morning or evening — and never underestimate how quickly the midday sun can take a toll on the body.
- Avoid stepping out between noon and 3 pm — this is when the heat is at its most punishing and does the greatest harm to the body.
- Strenuous activity during these hours is best avoided entirely, however brief it may seem.
- Set aside alcohol, tea, coffee, and sugary fizzy drinks — despite the temporary relief they seem to offer, they accelerate fluid loss rather than replenish it.
- Stick to light meals during peak heat, and steer clear of anything heavy, protein-rich, or left out for too long.
- Never — under any circumstances — leave a child or a pet in a parked car, even briefly.
- Temperatures inside a stationary vehicle rise to dangerous levels far faster than most people expect.
Ancient Indian Wisdom to Beat the Heat - What AYUSH Recommends?The AYUSH Ministry's advisory draws from centuries of traditional Indian wisdom — and some of it might surprise you.
Ayurveda
- Cool the body from within with khus, jeera, or coriander seed infusions, or classic summer drinks like sugarcane juice, bael sharbat, and sattu with jaggery or rock salt.
- Eat water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, and muskmelon, and snack on falsa or petha at peak heat.
- Apply sandalwood or vetiver paste on the skin for quick, natural relief.
3 Traditional Drinks to Make at Home
- Nimbukaphala Panaka: Lemon juice in sugar water with a pinch of clove and black pepper.
- Amra Prapanaka: Mashed unripe mango in sugar water with a pinch of black pepper.
- Chincha Panaka: Tamarind pulp soaked in water, strained, and sweetened with honey or sugar.
Yoga
- Sheetali Pranayama cools the body from the inside through controlled breathing, while gentle stretching in a cool, quiet space helps regulate temperature.
Who Is Most Vulnerable During a Heatwave in India?While heatwaves can affect anyone, certain groups face significantly higher risk — infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, those living alone, outdoor workers, and people with conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, or mental illness.
Travellers moving from cooler climates are vulnerable too, needing at least one to two weeks to acclimatise, with full adjustment taking up to 15 days.
Watch out for these risk situations regardless of whether a heatwave has been declared:
- Prolonged sun exposure or physical exertion in the heat.
- Crowded outdoor or indoor spaces with poor ventilation.
- Limited access to water, food, or shade.
The Big TakeawayThe heat this year is not just uncomfortable — it is officially dangerous, and India's government, disaster management authority, and health ministries are all saying the same thing: do not take it lightly.
Drink water before you feel thirsty. Stay indoors between noon and 3 pm. Watch for warning signs in yourself and those around you, and know when to call 108 or 102. The tools to stay safe — from a glass of cold buttermilk to a simple Sheetali breath — are closer than you think.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: When does India officially declare a heatwave?
A: According to IMD criteria, a heatwave is considered when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40Â°C for plains and 30Â°C for hilly regions. When the actual maximum temperature holds at 45Â°C or above, irrespective of what is considered the normal maximum for that area, a heatwave is officially declared.
Q: Why is thirst not a reliable sign of dehydration during a heatwave?
A: The AYUSH Ministry's advisory specifically states that thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. By the time you feel thirsty, your body may already be significantly low on fluids. The advice is to drink water regularly throughout the day, regardless of whether you feel thirsty or not.
Q: What should I do if someone collapses from heat stroke?
A: Call 108 or 102 immediately. While waiting for help, move the person to a cool place, apply cold water to large areas of their skin or clothing, and fan them as much as possible. Do not delay - heat stroke is a medical emergency.
Q: What are the best traditional Indian drinks to cool the body during a heatwave?
A: The AYUSH advisory recommends lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, sattu with jaggery or rock salt, bael sharbat, and sugarcane juice. Traditional preparations like Nimbukaphala Panaka (lemon drink), Amra Prapanaka (raw mango drink), and Chincha Panaka (tamarind drink) are also included in the official advisory.
Q: Which Indian states are under extreme heatwave conditions in April 2026?
A: Regions flagged for extreme heatwave conditions include Telangana and Rayalaseema, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Rajasthan.
References:
- Heat Wave - Guidelines and Advisories - NDMA - (https://ndma.gov.in/heat-wave)
- Public Health Advisory: Extreme Heat/Heatwave - (https://ayush.gov.in/resources/pdf/aechives/PublicHealthAdvisory.pdf)