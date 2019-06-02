The Union Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha of Parliament on Friday 1February 2019 by Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal. This Interim Budget is the last Budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government, prior to the General Elections scheduled for April-May, 2019. This year's Budget has doled out many benefits and incentives for the middle class. It largely focuses on tax reforms, banking reforms, farmer's welfare schemes, women empowerment, pension schemes for the unorganized sector, and schemes for rural development, among others.

Budget 2019: What's New in the Health Sector?

‘The Union Budget was presented in Parliament on 1st February 2019. In the health sector, it has positively impacted the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Other areas have received comparatively less attention.’

Impact on the Health Sector: Key Highlights

Concluding Remarks

India is currently a vibrant economy and is the 6largest economy in the world. The average inflation has come down to 4.6 percent, while the fiscal deficit is down to 3.4 percent.In this regard, the Finance Minister optimistically says:The Interim Budget has allocated Rs. 61,398 crore for the health sector in 2019-20 fiscal, of which Rs. 6,400 crores has been earmarked for the, popularly called. The health outlay for 2019-20 is the highest in the last two financial years and has increased by 16 percent over the 2018-19 allocation of Rs. 52,800 crore. In spite of this, there are certain 'Plus Points' and 'Minus Points' of this Interim Budget with reference to its allocation for the health sector. These are briefly highlighted below:Abhijit More, Conveyor of the, says:He adds:On a more optimistic note, the Finance Minister, referring to the government's vision for a 'Healthy India' in the next decade, says:He adds:Source: Medindia