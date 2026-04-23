A growing number of young Indians are developing hidden metabolic risks without symptoms, signaling a shift from reactive to preventive healthcare.

Highlights: Nearly 20% of Indians in their 20s are prediabetic , often without symptoms

, often without symptoms Hidden risks like vitamin D deficiency, poor fitness, and fatty liver are widespread among youth

Lifestyle changes, including exercise and weight loss—can significantly reverse early metabolic disease

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report



Go to source Trusted Source

Are Young Indians Becoming Diabetic Before They Even Realize It?

blood sugar

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report



Go to source Trusted Source

insulin resistance

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prevalence of young-onset diabetes and associated physical activity profile in southern India



Go to source Trusted Source

Why Are Serious Health Conditions Going Undetected?

26% were hypertensive and 23% diabetic despite having no symptoms

Over 74% of fatty liver cases showed normal liver enzyme levels, requiring ultrasound for detection ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report



Go to source Trusted Source

Are Hidden Deficiencies and Poor Fitness Driving Early Health Decline?

Nearly 70% are deficient in vitamin D

Two-thirds of people under 30 have poor flexibility, strength, or balance ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report



Go to source Trusted Source

Healthier individuals show greater gut microbiome diversity

Those with diabetes, obesity, or high cholesterol have reduced diversity ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Exercising 150 minutes per week could help reverse prediabetes



Go to source Trusted Source

Can Lifestyle Changes Reverse Prediabetes and Reduce Risk?

150 minutes of weekly exercise significantly improves insulin sensitivity

significantly improves insulin sensitivity Individuals meeting this benchmark were over four times more likely to normalise blood sugar levels

Losing just 5–7% of body weight can sharply reduce diabetes risk ( )

Are Women and Young Adults Facing Greater Hidden Risks?

Among college students (17–25 years), two in three had at least one health risk

Among working adults in their late 30s, half had prediabetes or diabetes, and 80% were overweight

Rising anemia and obesity

1 in 350 women over 40 had breast cancer—all asymptomatic

The Bottom Line

Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitals’ Health of the Nation 2025 Report - (https://www.apollohospitals.com/corporate/apollo-in-the-news/symptom-based-healthcare-is-not-the-only-indicator-of-a-countrys-health-a-new-era-of-preventive-care-is-emerging-says-apollo-hospitals-health-of-the-nation-2025-report/) Prevalence of young-onset diabetes and associated physical activity profile in southern India - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213398425001290) Exercising 150 minutes per week could help reverse prediabetes - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/diseases-and-conditions/exercising-150-minutes-per-week-could-help-reverse-prediabetes)

A silent health crisis is unfolding among young Indians—one that often goes unnoticed until it progresses into serious disease.A large-scale analysis byWith risingthe findings point to a critical shift: waiting for symptoms is no longer a safe approach to health ().Nearly, meaning theirlevels are elevated but not yet in the diabetic range. This stage is critical—it often develops silently but can progress to diabetes if ignored ().India’s diabetes burden is increasingly shifting to younger age groups. Evidence shows that Indians developinsulin resistance-linked-tearlier, even at lower body weights. Supporting this, research indicates awith physical inactivity playing a major role ().Prediabetes rarely shows clear symptoms early on, but warning signs can include fatigue, frequent urination, increased hunger, and slow-healing wounds. Without intervention,, making early detection essential.One of the most concerning insights from the Apollo report is thatThese findings highlight a dangerous gap—The report, based on overemphasizes a shift toward preventive care, urging individuals not to wait for symptoms before taking action.Beyond blood sugar, the report uncovers a cluster of silent, compounding risk factors affecting young Indians:These are not minor concerns. Poor physical fitness is linked toVitamin D deficiency, despite abundant sunlight in India, is widespread across all age groups—affecting up to. Urban lifestyles, low sun exposure, pollution, and dietary gaps all contribute to this paradox.At a deeper level,Together, these findings suggest thatThe most encouraging takeaway is that early metabolic changes are often reversible.In India, structured lifestyle interventions have shown thatthrough sustained changes in diet, exercise, and behaviour.The report reinforces a key message:The burden of undetected health issues cuts across demographics—but some groups face distinct risks.Women’s health concerns are particularly underdiagnosed:Dr. Preetha Reddy notes:Dr. Prathap C. Reddy underscores the broader shift needed:India’s youth are facing a. The message is clear:Preventive screening, early intervention, and sustained lifestyle changes are now essential to reversing this trend.Source-Medindia