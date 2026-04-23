A growing number of young Indians are developing hidden metabolic risks without symptoms, signaling a shift from reactive to preventive healthcare.
- Nearly 20% of Indians in their 20s are prediabetic, often without symptoms
- Hidden risks like vitamin D deficiency, poor fitness, and fatty liver are widespread among youth
- Lifestyle changes, including exercise and weight loss—can significantly reverse early metabolic disease
With rising prediabetes, widespread nutrient deficiencies, and hidden metabolic risks,the findings point to a critical shift: waiting for symptoms is no longer a safe approach to health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report
Go to source).
Are Young Indians Becoming Diabetic Before They Even Realize It?Nearly 20% of Indians in their 20s are prediabetic, meaning their
Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report
Go to source).
India’s diabetes burden is increasingly shifting to younger age groups. Evidence shows that Indians develop
Prevalence of young-onset diabetes and associated physical activity profile in southern India
Go to source).
Prediabetes rarely shows clear symptoms early on, but warning signs can include fatigue, frequent urination, increased hunger, and slow-healing wounds. Without intervention, 5–10% of individuals progress to diabetes each year, making early detection essential.
Why Are Serious Health Conditions Going Undetected?One of the most concerning insights from the Apollo report is that symptom-based healthcare is no longer sufficient.
- 26% were hypertensive and 23% diabetic despite having no symptoms
- Over 74% of
fatty livercases showed normal liver enzyme levels, requiring ultrasound for detection (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report
Go to source).
The report, based on over 2.5 million health screenings, emphasizes a shift toward preventive care, urging individuals not to wait for symptoms before taking action.
Are Hidden Deficiencies and Poor Fitness Driving Early Health Decline?Beyond blood sugar, the report uncovers a cluster of silent, compounding risk factors affecting young Indians:
- Nearly 70% are deficient in vitamin D
- Two-thirds of people under 30 have poor flexibility, strength, or balance (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report
Go to source)
Vitamin D deficiency, despite abundant sunlight in India, is widespread across all age groups—affecting up to 50–90% of the population. Urban lifestyles, low sun exposure, pollution, and dietary gaps all contribute to this paradox.
At a deeper level, gut health is emerging as an early indicator of disease:
- Healthier individuals show greater gut microbiome diversity
- Those with diabetes, obesity, or high cholesterol have reduced diversity (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Exercising 150 minutes per week could help reverse prediabetes
Go to source)
Can Lifestyle Changes Reverse Prediabetes and Reduce Risk?The most encouraging takeaway is that early metabolic changes are often reversible.
- 150 minutes of weekly exercise significantly improves insulin sensitivity
- Individuals meeting this benchmark were over four times more likely to normalise blood sugar levels
- Losing just 5–7% of body weight can sharply reduce diabetes risk ()
The report reinforces a key message: “A health check finds the problem, but the action is what fixes it.”
Are Women and Young Adults Facing Greater Hidden Risks?The burden of undetected health issues cuts across demographics—but some groups face distinct risks.
- Among college students (17–25 years), two in three had at least one health risk
- Among working adults in their late 30s, half had prediabetes or diabetes, and 80% were overweight
- Rising anemia and obesity
- 1 in 350 women over 40 had breast cancer—all asymptomatic
Dr. Prathap C. Reddy underscores the broader shift needed: “Since no two lives are the same, our approach to prevention must be as individual as the people we serve."
The Bottom LineIndia’s youth are facing a silent convergence of risks—prediabetes, nutrient deficiencies, poor fitness, and hidden metabolic disorders—often without symptoms. The message is clear: health cannot be judged by how we feel alone.
Preventive screening, early intervention, and sustained lifestyle changes are now essential to reversing this trend.
References:
- Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitals’ Health of the Nation 2025 Report - (https://www.apollohospitals.com/corporate/apollo-in-the-news/symptom-based-healthcare-is-not-the-only-indicator-of-a-countrys-health-a-new-era-of-preventive-care-is-emerging-says-apollo-hospitals-health-of-the-nation-2025-report/)
- Prevalence of young-onset diabetes and associated physical activity profile in southern India - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213398425001290)
- Exercising 150 minutes per week could help reverse prediabetes - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/diseases-and-conditions/exercising-150-minutes-per-week-could-help-reverse-prediabetes)
Source-Medindia