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Are Young Indians Becoming Diabetic Before They Even Realize It?

Written by Dr. Himanshi Porwal
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 23 2026 10:23 AM

A growing number of young Indians are developing hidden metabolic risks without symptoms, signaling a shift from reactive to preventive healthcare.

Highlights:
  • Nearly 20% of Indians in their 20s are prediabetic, often without symptoms
  • Hidden risks like vitamin D deficiency, poor fitness, and fatty liver are widespread among youth
  • Lifestyle changes, including exercise and weight loss—can significantly reverse early metabolic disease
A silent health crisis is unfolding among young Indians—one that often goes unnoticed until it progresses into serious disease.
A large-scale analysis by Apollo Hospitals reveals that a significant proportion of the country’s youth are already on the brink of chronic illness, despite appearing outwardly healthy.

With rising prediabetes, widespread nutrient deficiencies, and hidden metabolic risks,the findings point to a critical shift: waiting for symptoms is no longer a safe approach to health (1 Trusted Source
Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report

Go to source).


Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Are Young Indians Becoming Diabetic Before They Even Realize It?

Nearly 20% of Indians in their 20s are prediabetic, meaning their blood sugar levels are elevated but not yet in the diabetic range. This stage is critical—it often develops silently but can progress to diabetes if ignored (1 Trusted Source
Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report

Go to source).

India’s diabetes burden is increasingly shifting to younger age groups. Evidence shows that Indians develop insulin resistance insulin resistance-linked-tearlier, even at lower body weights. Supporting this, research indicates a 17.2% prevalence of type 2 diabetes among adults under 40, with physical inactivity playing a major role (2 Trusted Source
Prevalence of young-onset diabetes and associated physical activity profile in southern India

Go to source).

Prediabetes rarely shows clear symptoms early on, but warning signs can include fatigue, frequent urination, increased hunger, and slow-healing wounds. Without intervention, 5–10% of individuals progress to diabetes each year, making early detection essential.


Blood Sugar Chart
Blood Sugar Chart
The blood sugar chart gives you the fasting glucose values and glucose tolerance test values for normal people and people with early diabetes and established diabetes. Also use the calculator to find out if you have diabetes.

Why Are Serious Health Conditions Going Undetected?

One of the most concerning insights from the Apollo report is that symptom-based healthcare is no longer sufficient.
  • 26% were hypertensive and 23% diabetic despite having no symptoms
  • Over 74% of fatty liver cases showed normal liver enzyme levels, requiring ultrasound for detection (1 Trusted Source
    Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report

    Go to source    ).
These findings highlight a dangerous gap—serious conditions can remain hidden even when routine tests appear normal.

The report, based on over 2.5 million health screenings, emphasizes a shift toward preventive care, urging individuals not to wait for symptoms before taking action.


World Diabetes Day 2025: Diabetes Across Life Stages
World Diabetes Day 2025: Diabetes Across Life Stages
World Diabetes Day 2025 focuses on “Diabetes Across Life Stages”, urging education, early diagnosis, and continuous care for all age groups.

Are Hidden Deficiencies and Poor Fitness Driving Early Health Decline?

Beyond blood sugar, the report uncovers a cluster of silent, compounding risk factors affecting young Indians:
  • Nearly 70% are deficient in vitamin D
  • Two-thirds of people under 30 have poor flexibility, strength, or balance (1 Trusted Source
    Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitalsâ€™ Health of the Nation 2025 Report

    Go to source    )
These are not minor concerns. Poor physical fitness is linked to stiffer arteries, higher fall risk, and reduced lifespan.

Vitamin D deficiency, despite abundant sunlight in India, is widespread across all age groups—affecting up to 50–90% of the population. Urban lifestyles, low sun exposure, pollution, and dietary gaps all contribute to this paradox.

At a deeper level, gut health is emerging as an early indicator of disease:
  • Healthier individuals show greater gut microbiome diversity
  • Those with diabetes, obesity, or high cholesterol have reduced diversity (3 Trusted Source
    Exercising 150 minutes per week could help reverse prediabetes

    Go to source    )
Together, these findings suggest that metabolic decline begins much earlier—and more invisibly—than previously thought.


Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Can Lifestyle Changes Reverse Prediabetes and Reduce Risk?

The most encouraging takeaway is that early metabolic changes are often reversible.
  • 150 minutes of weekly exercise significantly improves insulin sensitivity
  • Individuals meeting this benchmark were over four times more likely to normalise blood sugar levels
  • Losing just 5–7% of body weight can sharply reduce diabetes risk ()
In India, structured lifestyle interventions have shown that over 30% of individuals with diabetes can achieve remission through sustained changes in diet, exercise, and behaviour.

The report reinforces a key message: “A health check finds the problem, but the action is what fixes it.”

Are Women and Young Adults Facing Greater Hidden Risks?

The burden of undetected health issues cuts across demographics—but some groups face distinct risks.
  • Among college students (17–25 years), two in three had at least one health risk
  • Among working adults in their late 30s, half had prediabetes or diabetes, and 80% were overweight
Women’s health concerns are particularly underdiagnosed:
  • Rising anemia and obesity
  • 1 in 350 women over 40 had breast cancer—all asymptomatic
Dr. Preetha Reddy notes: “Every woman’s well-being is a force multiplier that strengthens families, communities, and the economy… yet women in India continue to carry a significant health burden that often goes undetected.”

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy underscores the broader shift needed: “Since no two lives are the same, our approach to prevention must be as individual as the people we serve."

The Bottom Line

India’s youth are facing a silent convergence of risks—prediabetes, nutrient deficiencies, poor fitness, and hidden metabolic disorders—often without symptoms. The message is clear: health cannot be judged by how we feel alone.

Preventive screening, early intervention, and sustained lifestyle changes are now essential to reversing this trend.


References:
  1. Symptom-Based Healthcare is not the only indicator of a country's health: A New Era of Preventive Care is Emerging, says Apollo Hospitals’ Health of the Nation 2025 Report - (https://www.apollohospitals.com/corporate/apollo-in-the-news/symptom-based-healthcare-is-not-the-only-indicator-of-a-countrys-health-a-new-era-of-preventive-care-is-emerging-says-apollo-hospitals-health-of-the-nation-2025-report/)
  2. Prevalence of young-onset diabetes and associated physical activity profile in southern India - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213398425001290)
  3. Exercising 150 minutes per week could help reverse prediabetes - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/diseases-and-conditions/exercising-150-minutes-per-week-could-help-reverse-prediabetes)


Source-Medindia

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Are young Indians becoming #diabetic without warning? Nearly 1 in 5 in their 20s is already prediabetic. #prediabetes #preventivehealth #diabetesindia #metabolichealth #medindia

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