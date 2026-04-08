Abdominal Obesity in India: Urban Hotspots and Hidden Health Risks

A nationwide study has identified Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai as major abdominal obesity hotspots, highlighting how urban lifestyles are reshaping India’s health landscape.
- Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai identified as abdominal obesity hotspots driven by sedentary urban lifestyles
- Over 56.6% women and 48.9% men in India show abdominal obesity, signaling rising NCD risk
- “Metabolically obese normal weight” individuals form the largest group, often missed by BMI-based screening
Abdominal obesity in India: sex stratified multilevel estimates across 707 districts from a nationally representative cross-sectional survey
Go to source). Published in Nature Scientific Reports, the study found that abdominal obesity is rising across the country, but not evenly. Instead, it follows a striking pattern shaped by geography and gender. The study also highlighted that more than half of women aged 15–49 (56.6%) and nearly half of men aged 15–54 (48.9%) in India have abdominal obesity.
Importantly, experts note that this burden becomes even clearer when assessed using waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio rather than BMI, suggesting that a large proportion of high-risk individuals remain undiagnosed in routine screening.
Top Indian States Struggling with Belly FatBased on data from over seven lakh people across 707 districts as per the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019–2021), led by researchers from the Health Systems Transformation Platform, New Delhi, the study uncovered striking geographic disparities.
Highest abdominal fat burden
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Delhi
- Uttarakhand
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
Moderate to Rising Prevalence of Abdominal Fat
- Telangana (notably higher in men)
- Uttar Pradesh (urban & occupational shifts driving increase)
- West Bengal (urban pockets catching up)
- Odisha (urban areas showing rising trends)
Lower Prevalence of Abdominal Fat
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
- Central Indian states (e.g., Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh – broadly lower levels)
High prevalence of metabolic obesity in India: The ICMR-INDIAB national study (ICMR-INDIAB-23)
Go to source).
What Is Driving the Rise of Abdominal Obesity in Urban India?Dietary patterns are shifting rapidly. Diets are increasingly rich in refined carbohydrates, fats, and ultra-processed foods, while physical activity has declined due to mechanization and desk-based work.
At the same time, waist circumference data from NFHS-5 shows that nearly 40% of women already exceed the risk threshold (>80 cm)—even when BMI appears normal.
“This coexistence of undernutrition and obesity… is becoming one of India’s biggest public health challenges,” the researchers said.
How Abdominal Obesity Is Measured and Why It MattersWaist-to-hip ratio (WHR) helps assess how fat is distributed in the body. Waist circumference (WC) is a simple and practical tool used to detect abdominal fat.
Risk cut-offs used in India:
- Women: Waist >80 cm
- Men: Waist >94 cm
Key metabolic risks include:
- Insulin resistance
- Chronic inflammation
- Hormonal imbalance
- More abdominal fat even at lower BMI
- Greater insulin resistance
- Increased cardiometabolic risk
How Do Geography and Gender Influence Abdominal Obesity Patterns in India?The findings showed clear gender and regional trends. Women remain disproportionately affected because:
- Hormonal factors
- Pregnancy-related weight gain
- Lower physical activity levels
- Higher abdominal obesity in urban vs rural populations
- Sharp increase with age (30–49 years)
- Greater prevalence in wealthier groups, now spreading to lower-income populations
Hidden Metabolic Obesity in India: Scale, Risks, and PreventionA large proportion of Indians fall under the Metabolically Obese Normal Weight (MONO) category
- Normal BMI but high abdominal fat
- Insulin resistance and elevated triglycerides
- Often missed in routine BMI-based screening
Experts recommend routine waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio measurements for early detection.
Strategies to Reduce Abdominal Obesity
- At least 150 minutes of physical activity per week
- Reduce processed and high-sugar foods
- Increase protein and fibre intake
- Limit sugary drinks and refined carbohydrates
- Combine strength training with aerobic exercise
- Improve sleep and manage stress
Final TakeawayThe study highlights that India’s obesity rise is not just behavioral; it reflects urban design, food systems, and socioeconomic transition.
India’s obesity crisis is no longer just about weight—it is about where fat is stored and how early it is detected.
With abdominal obesity rising across populations—and many individuals remaining undiagnosed due to normal BMI—the country faces a growing metabolic health challenge.
A shift toward waist-based screening (WC and WHR), early intervention, and targeted public health strategies will be essential to curb the rising burden of diabetes and cardiovascular disease (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Abdominal obesity in India: analysis of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021) data
Go to source).
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is abdominal obesity and how is it different from general obesity?
A: Abdominal obesity refers to excess fat around the waist and internal organs. It is more dangerous than general obesity because it is strongly linked to diabetes and heart disease.
Q: Why are cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai showing higher rates?
A: Urban lifestyles involve sedentary jobs, less physical activity, and high intake of processed foods. These factors promote fat accumulation, especially around the abdomen.
Q: Can someone have abdominal obesity even with a normal BMI?
A: Yes, this is called the â€œmetabolically obese normal weightâ€ (MONO) phenotype. Such individuals appear healthy but carry hidden metabolic risk due to excess belly fat.
Q: Why are waist measurements better than BMI?
A: BMI does not show fat distribution or distinguish between fat and muscle. Waist measures directly reflect abdominal fat and better predict disease risk.
Q: What are the cut-off values for abdominal obesity?
A: In India, risk begins at waist >80 cm for women and >94 cm for men. Crossing these levels increases the likelihood of metabolic and heart diseases.
Q: How can abdominal obesity be reduced?
A: Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and reduced processed food intake are key. Good sleep and stress control also play an important role in reducing belly fat.
References:
- Abdominal obesity in India: sex stratified multilevel estimates across 707 districts from a nationally representative cross-sectional survey - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-42458-3)
- High prevalence of metabolic obesity in India: The ICMR-INDIAB national study (ICMR-INDIAB-23) - (https://ijmr.org.in/high-prevalence-of-metabolic-obesity-in-india-the-icmr-indiab-national-study-icmr-indiab-23/)
- Abdominal obesity in India: analysis of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019–2021) data - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(23)00068-9/fulltext)
Source-Medindia