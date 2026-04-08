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Abdominal Obesity in India: Urban Hotspots and Hidden Health Risks

Written by Dr. Himanshi Porwal
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Apr 8 2026 11:41 AM

A nationwide study has identified Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai as major abdominal obesity hotspots, highlighting how urban lifestyles are reshaping India’s health landscape.

Abdominal Obesity in India: Urban Hotspots and Hidden Health Risks
Highlights:
  • Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai identified as abdominal obesity hotspots driven by sedentary urban lifestyles
  • Over 56.6% women and 48.9% men in India show abdominal obesity, signaling rising NCD risk
  • “Metabolically obese normal weight” individuals form the largest group, often missed by BMI-based screening
Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai have emerged as abdominal obesity hotspots in both men and women due to long hours in sedentary jobs, reliance on motorized transport, and easy access to packaged foods, which have created environments that promote weight gain, said a new nationwide study (1 Trusted Source
Abdominal obesity in India: sex stratified multilevel estimates across 707 districts from a nationally representative cross-sectional survey

Go to source).
Published in Nature Scientific Reports, the study found that abdominal obesity is rising across the country, but not evenly. Instead, it follows a striking pattern shaped by geography and gender. The study also highlighted that more than half of women aged 15–49 (56.6%) and nearly half of men aged 15–54 (48.9%) in India have abdominal obesity.

Importantly, experts note that this burden becomes even clearer when assessed using waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio rather than BMI, suggesting that a large proportion of high-risk individuals remain undiagnosed in routine screening.


Body Fat Calculator
Body Fat Calculator
This calculator estimates your percentage body fat, your body type and the amount of calories you have to burn to lose 1% of your body fat and it uses U.S Navy’s Hodgdon-Beckett formula.

Top Indian States Struggling with Belly Fat

Based on data from over seven lakh people across 707 districts as per the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019–2021), led by researchers from the Health Systems Transformation Platform, New Delhi, the study uncovered striking geographic disparities.

Highest abdominal fat burden

  • Punjab
  • Haryana
  • Delhi
  • Uttarakhand
  • Jammu & Kashmir
  • Kerala
  • Tamil Nadu
These states show consistently high levels, especially among women in southern states.

Moderate to Rising Prevalence of Abdominal Fat

  • Telangana (notably higher in men)
  • Uttar Pradesh (urban & occupational shifts driving increase)
  • West Bengal (urban pockets catching up)
  • Odisha (urban areas showing rising trends)
These regions are transitioning rapidly due to urbanization, diet changes, and sedentary lifestyles.

Lower Prevalence of Abdominal Fat

  • Bihar
  • Jharkhand
  • Central Indian states (e.g., Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh – broadly lower levels)
These areas still have relatively lower abdominal obesity; still, there are rising risks with town expansion and lifestyle shifts. If it is not addressed, these states can also progress to higher prevalence states of abdominal fats (2 Trusted Source
High prevalence of metabolic obesity in India: The ICMR-INDIAB national study (ICMR-INDIAB-23)

Go to source).


Ideal Waist to Height Ratio
Ideal Waist to Height Ratio
Waist to height ratio Calculator is a simple health tool to assess risk of Heart diseases, metabolic disorders. Waist to height ratio calculates your body fat distribution.

What Is Driving the Rise of Abdominal Obesity in Urban India?

Dietary patterns are shifting rapidly. Diets are increasingly rich in refined carbohydrates, fats, and ultra-processed foods, while physical activity has declined due to mechanization and desk-based work.

At the same time, waist circumference data from NFHS-5 shows that nearly 40% of women already exceed the risk threshold (>80 cm)—even when BMI appears normal.

“This coexistence of undernutrition and obesity… is becoming one of India’s biggest public health challenges,” the researchers said.


Obesity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complications, Treatment
Obesity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complications, Treatment
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

How Abdominal Obesity Is Measured and Why It Matters

Waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) helps assess how fat is distributed in the body. Waist circumference (WC) is a simple and practical tool used to detect abdominal fat.

Risk cut-offs used in India:
  • Women: Waist >80 cm
  • Men: Waist >94 cm
Unlike BMI, these measures directly reflect abdominal (visceral) fat. Visceral fat is linked to higher risk of diabetes and heart disease

Key metabolic risks include:
  • Insulin resistance
  • Chronic inflammation
  • Hormonal imbalance
Higher risk seen in Asian Indians due to:
  • More abdominal fat even at lower BMI
  • Greater insulin resistance
  • Increased cardiometabolic risk

Habits to Lose Belly Fat
Habits to Lose Belly Fat
Healthy dietary habits and regular physical activities are the best ways to balance energy intake and expenditure to get a slimmer belly.

How Do Geography and Gender Influence Abdominal Obesity Patterns in India?

The findings showed clear gender and regional trends. Women remain disproportionately affected because:
  • Hormonal factors
  • Pregnancy-related weight gain
  • Lower physical activity levels
Social factors also play a role. Limited mobility, safety concerns, and cultural norms often restrict physical activity among women.Data from NFHS-5 further shows the following:
  • Higher abdominal obesity in urban vs rural populations
  • Sharp increase with age (30–49 years)
  • Greater prevalence in wealthier groups, now spreading to lower-income populations
This indicates a transition where abdominal obesity is no longer confined to urban elites.

Hidden Metabolic Obesity in India: Scale, Risks, and Prevention

A large proportion of Indians fall under the Metabolically Obese Normal Weight (MONO) category
  • Normal BMI but high abdominal fat
  • Insulin resistance and elevated triglycerides
  • Often missed in routine BMI-based screening
This group accounts for over 40% of the population, highlighting a major hidden health riskAbout 351 million adults have abdominal obesity, and 254 million have generalised obesity (ICMR-INDIAB study).

Experts recommend routine waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio measurements for early detection.

Strategies to Reduce Abdominal Obesity

  • At least 150 minutes of physical activity per week
  • Reduce processed and high-sugar foods
  • Increase protein and fibre intake
  • Limit sugary drinks and refined carbohydrates
  • Combine strength training with aerobic exercise
  • Improve sleep and manage stress

Final Takeaway

The study highlights that India’s obesity rise is not just behavioral; it reflects urban design, food systems, and socioeconomic transition.

India’s obesity crisis is no longer just about weight—it is about where fat is stored and how early it is detected.

With abdominal obesity rising across populations—and many individuals remaining undiagnosed due to normal BMI—the country faces a growing metabolic health challenge.

A shift toward waist-based screening (WC and WHR), early intervention, and targeted public health strategies will be essential to curb the rising burden of diabetes and cardiovascular disease (3 Trusted Source
Abdominal obesity in India: analysis of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021) data

Go to source).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is abdominal obesity and how is it different from general obesity?

A:  Abdominal obesity refers to excess fat around the waist and internal organs. It is more dangerous than general obesity because it is strongly linked to diabetes and heart disease.

Q: Why are cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai showing higher rates?

A: Urban lifestyles involve sedentary jobs, less physical activity, and high intake of processed foods. These factors promote fat accumulation, especially around the abdomen.

Q: Can someone have abdominal obesity even with a normal BMI?

A:  Yes, this is called the â€œmetabolically obese normal weightâ€ (MONO) phenotype. Such individuals appear healthy but carry hidden metabolic risk due to excess belly fat.

Q: Why are waist measurements better than BMI?

A: BMI does not show fat distribution or distinguish between fat and muscle. Waist measures directly reflect abdominal fat and better predict disease risk.

Q: What are the cut-off values for abdominal obesity?

A: In India, risk begins at waist >80 cm for women and >94 cm for men. Crossing these levels increases the likelihood of metabolic and heart diseases.

Q: How can abdominal obesity be reduced?

A: Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and reduced processed food intake are key. Good sleep and stress control also play an important role in reducing belly fat.


References:
  1. Abdominal obesity in India: sex stratified multilevel estimates across 707 districts from a nationally representative cross-sectional survey - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-42458-3)
  2. High prevalence of metabolic obesity in India: The ICMR-INDIAB national study (ICMR-INDIAB-23) - (https://ijmr.org.in/high-prevalence-of-metabolic-obesity-in-india-the-icmr-indiab-national-study-icmr-indiab-23/)
  3. Abdominal obesity in India: analysis of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019–2021) data - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(23)00068-9/fulltext)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
India is facing a silent metabolic epidemic where even “normal-weight” individuals carry dangerous belly fat? A growing number of Indians may look healthy but carry high-risk abdominal fat. #abdominalobesity #Indiahealth #metabolicsyndrome #publichealth #diabetesrisk #cardiology #NFHS #medindia

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