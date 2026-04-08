Abdominal Obesity in India: Urban Hotspots and Hidden Health Risks

A nationwide study has identified Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai as major abdominal obesity hotspots, highlighting how urban lifestyles are reshaping India’s health landscape.

Highlights: Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai identified as abdominal obesity hotspots driven by sedentary urban lifestyles

Over 56.6% women and 48.9% men in India show abdominal obesity, signaling rising NCD risk

“Metabolically obese normal weight” individuals form the largest group, often missed by BMI-based screening

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Abdominal obesity in India: sex stratified multilevel estimates across 707 districts from a nationally representative cross-sectional survey



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Top Indian States Struggling with Belly Fat

Highest abdominal fat burden

Punjab

Haryana

Delhi

Uttarakhand

Jammu & Kashmir

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Moderate to Rising Prevalence of Abdominal Fat

Telangana (notably higher in men)

(notably higher in men) Uttar Pradesh (urban & occupational shifts driving increase)

(urban & occupational shifts driving increase) West Bengal (urban pockets catching up)

(urban pockets catching up) Odisha (urban areas showing rising trends)

Lower Prevalence of Abdominal Fat

Bihar

Jharkhand

Central Indian states (e.g., Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh – broadly lower levels)

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High prevalence of metabolic obesity in India: The ICMR-INDIAB national study (ICMR-INDIAB-23)



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What Is Driving the Rise of Abdominal Obesity in Urban India?

How Abdominal Obesity Is Measured and Why It Matters

Women: Waist >80 cm

Men: Waist >94 cm

Insulin resistance

Chronic inflammation

Hormonal imbalance

More abdominal fat even at lower BMI

Greater insulin resistance

Increased cardiometabolic risk

How Do Geography and Gender Influence Abdominal Obesity Patterns in India?

Hormonal factors

Pregnancy-related weight gain

Lower physical activity levels

Higher abdominal obesity in urban vs rural populations

Sharp increase with age (30–49 years)

Greater prevalence in wealthier groups, now spreading to lower-income populations

Hidden Metabolic Obesity in India: Scale, Risks, and Prevention

Normal BMI but high abdominal fat

Insulin resistance and elevated triglycerides

Often missed in routine BMI-based screening

Strategies to Reduce Abdominal Obesity

At least 150 minutes of physical activity per week

Reduce processed and high-sugar foods

Increase protein and fibre intake

Limit sugary drinks and refined carbohydrates

Combine strength training with aerobic exercise

Improve sleep and manage stress

Final Takeaway

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Abdominal obesity in India: analysis of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021) data



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Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is abdominal obesity and how is it different from general obesity? A: Abdominal obesity refers to excess fat around the waist and internal organs. It is more dangerous than general obesity because it is strongly linked to diabetes and heart disease. Q: Why are cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai showing higher rates? A: Urban lifestyles involve sedentary jobs, less physical activity, and high intake of processed foods. These factors promote fat accumulation, especially around the abdomen. Q: Can someone have abdominal obesity even with a normal BMI? A: Yes, this is called the â€œmetabolically obese normal weightâ€ (MONO) phenotype. Such individuals appear healthy but carry hidden metabolic risk due to excess belly fat. Q: Why are waist measurements better than BMI? A: BMI does not show fat distribution or distinguish between fat and muscle. Waist measures directly reflect abdominal fat and better predict disease risk. Q: What are the cut-off values for abdominal obesity? A: In India, risk begins at waist >80 cm for women and >94 cm for men. Crossing these levels increases the likelihood of metabolic and heart diseases. Q: How can abdominal obesity be reduced? A: Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and reduced processed food intake are key. Good sleep and stress control also play an important role in reducing belly fat.

Abdominal obesity in India: sex stratified multilevel estimates across 707 districts from a nationally representative cross-sectional survey - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-42458-3) High prevalence of metabolic obesity in India: The ICMR-INDIAB national study (ICMR-INDIAB-23) - (https://ijmr.org.in/high-prevalence-of-metabolic-obesity-in-india-the-icmr-indiab-national-study-icmr-indiab-23/) Abdominal obesity in India: analysis of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019–2021) data - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(23)00068-9/fulltext)

in both men and women due to long hours in sedentary jobs, reliance on motorized transport, and easy access to packaged foods, which have created environments that promote weight gain, said a new nationwide study ().Published in, the study found that abdominal obesity is rising across the country, but not evenly. Instead, it follows a striking pattern shaped by geography and gender. Thein India have abdominal obesity.Importantly, experts note that, suggesting that a large proportion of high-risk individuals remain undiagnosed in routine screening.Based on data from over seven lakh people across, led by researchers from the Health Systems Transformation Platform, New Delhi, the study uncovered striking geographic disparities.These states show, especially among women in southern states.These regions are transitioning rapidly due to urbanization, diet changes, and sedentary lifestyles.These areas still have; still, there are rising risks with town expansion and lifestyle shifts. If it is not addressed, these states can also progress to higher prevalence states of abdominal fats ().Dietary patterns are shifting rapidly. Diets are increasingly rich in, while physical activity has declined due to mechanization and desk-based work.At the same time,—even when BMI appears normal.“This coexistence of undernutrition and obesity… is becoming one of India’s biggest public health challenges,” the researchers said.Waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) helps assess how fat is distributed in the body. Waist circumference (WC) is a simple and practical tool used to detect abdominal fat.Risk cut-offs used in India:Unlike BMI, these measures directly reflect abdominal (visceral) fat. Visceral fat is linked to higher risk of diabetes and heart diseaseKey metabolic risks include:Higher risk seen in Asian Indians due to:The findings showed clear gender and regional trends. Women remain disproportionately affected because:Social factors also play a role. Limited mobility, safety concerns, and cultural norms often restrict physical activity among women.Data from NFHS-5 further shows the following:This indicates a transition where abdominal obesity is no longer confined to urban elites.A large proportion of Indians fall under the Metabolically Obese Normal Weight (MONO) categoryThis group accounts for over(ICMR-INDIAB study).Experts recommend routine waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio measurements for early detection.The study highlights that India’s obesity rise is not just behavioral; it reflectsIndia’s obesity crisis is no longer just about weight—it is aboutWith abdominal obesity rising across populations—and many individuals remaining undiagnosed due to normal BMI—the country faces a growing metabolic health challenge.A shift towardwill be essential to curb the rising burden of diabetes and cardiovascular disease ().Source-Medindia